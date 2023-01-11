DOJ examines classified documents found in Joe Biden’s office kept after 2017





The Justice Department is reviewing a batch of potentially classified documents found in the Washington offices of President Joe Bidens’ former institute, the White House announced Monday.

The president’s special counsel Richard Sauber said a small number of documents with classified marks were discovered as Bidens’ personal attorneys were clearing the offices of the Penn Biden Center, where the president kept an office after leaving vice -presidency in 2017 until shortly before. he launched his 2020 presidential campaign in 2019. The documents were found Nov. 2, 2022, in a locked closet in the office, Sauber said.

Sauber said the attorneys immediately alerted the White House Attorney’s Office, which notified the National Archives and Records Administration, which took over the documents the next day.

Since that discovery, the president’s personal attorneys have been cooperating with the Archives and the Justice Department in a process to ensure that all Obama-Biden administration records are properly in the Archive’s possession, the Archives said. Sauber.

A person familiar with the case but not authorized to discuss it publicly said Attorney General Merrick Garland asked U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois John Lausch to review the case after the Archives referred the question to the department. Lausch is one of the few American lawyers to have been retained by the administration of former President Donald Trump.

Regardless of the Justice Department’s review, the revelation that Biden potentially mishandled classified or presidential records could prove to be a political headache for the president, who has called Trump’s decision to retain irresponsible. hundreds of these records in his private club in Florida.

Trump weighed in on his social media site on Monday, asking: When will the FBI raid Joe Biden’s many homes, possibly even the White House?

The revelation comes as Republicans have taken control of the House of Representatives and vow to launch sweeping investigations into the Bidens administration.

It may also complicate the Justice Department’s review of whether to bring charges against Trump, who launched a new bid for the White House in 2024 and has repeatedly asserted that the department’s investigation into his own conduct amounted to corruption.

The National Archives did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday. Spokespersons for Garland and Lausch declined to comment.

Representative James Comer, the incoming GOP chairman of the House Oversight Committee, said Monday that the revelation raises questions about the Justice Department’s handling of the Trump investigation.

Will the White House be raided tonight? Will they attack the Bidens? he asked reporters. This is another concern that there is a two tier court system within the DOJ with how they treat Republicans vs. Democrats, certainly how they treat the former President vs. the current President.

His Democratic counterpart, Rep. Jamie Raskin, said Bidens’ attorneys appear to have taken immediate and appropriate action.

I am satisfied that the Attorney General has taken appropriate steps to ensure a careful review of the circumstances surrounding the possession and discovery of these documents and to make an impartial decision on any further action that may be necessary, he added.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of the powerful House Judiciary Committee, said Monday that the American public deserved to know sooner about the release of classified documents.

They knew about this a week before the election, maybe the American people should have known, Jordan told reporters. They certainly knew about the raid on Mar-a-Lago 91 days before this election, but well if on November 2 the country would have known there were classified documents at the Biden Center.

Jordan is among House Republicans pushing for the creation of a select subcommittee on the militarization of the federal government within the Judiciary Committee.

Votes on the creation of this committee are expected as early as this week, setting up a showdown between Republicans and prosecutors leading various federal investigations, including those on Trump.

It was not immediately clear why the White House did not disclose the discovery of the documents or the DOJ review earlier. CBS was first to report Monday on the discovery of the potentially classified documents.

The Department of Justice has been investigating for months the retention of approximately 300 documents that were marked as classified and were recovered from the TrumpsFlorida estate. In this case, prosecutors say, Trump’s representatives resisted demands for the return of the full stash of classified documents and failed. to fully comply with a subpoena requesting their return.

In August, FBI agents served a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago’s property, removing 15 boxes of documents.

This investigation is being led by Special Counsel Jack Smith. Prosecutors interviewed a range of Trump associates and used a grand jury to hear evidence.

It’s unclear when a decision will be made on whether Trump, or someone else, should be charged.

The think tank, officially known as the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, is affiliated with the University of Pennsylvania and continues to operate independently of the Biden administration.

Associated Press writers Nomaan Merchant, Eric Tucker and Farnoush Amiri in Washington and Michael Tarm in Chicago contributed.

