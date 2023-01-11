Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the National Youth Festival at Hubbali in Karnataka on January 12

The program takes place on the National Youth Day, celebrated on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekanand, to honor and cherish his ideals, teachings and contributions. According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the National Youth Festival is held every year to publicize our talented young people nationally, while galvanizing them towards nation building. It brings together various cultures from all parts of the country on a common platform and unites the participants in the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat. This year, the Festival is held in Hubballi-Dharwad in Karnataka from January 12 to 16 with the theme “Viksit Yuva – Viksit Bharat”.

The Festival will witness the Youth Summit, which will see plenary discussions on five themes emerging from the G20 and Y20 events, namely the future of work, industry, innovation and 21st century skills; Climate Change and Disaster Risk Reduction; Peacebuilding and Reconciliation; Shared-Youth Future in Democracy and Governance; and Health and Wellness. The summit will see the participation of more than sixty eminent experts, the PMO statement said.

Several competitive and non-competitive events will also take place. Competitive events will include folk dances and songs and will be organized to give impetus to local traditional cultures. Non-competitive events will include Yogathon which aims to mobilize nearly 10 lakh people to do yoga.

Eight Indigenous sports and martial arts will also be showcased at the event by national-level performers. Other attractions include Food Festival, Young Artists Camp, Adventure Sports Activities, Know Your Army, Navy, and Air Force Special Camps, among others. (ANI)