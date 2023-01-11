Ministers’ statements against Afghanistan “irresponsible” according to Imran Khan





PTI President Imran Khan addresses a seminar via video link from Lahore on December 10, 2023. YouTube/HumNewsLive

Pakistani President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Tuesday stressed the need for cooperation with the Taliban-led Afghan administration and chastised the coalition government’s “irresponsible statements” against it.

Islamabad has repeatedly criticized Kabul’s failure to implement its pledge to ensure Afghanistan is not used for terrorism and raised concerns over the presence of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants in the neighboring state.

In November 2022, the TTP ended its ceasefire with Pakistan, which had been in effect since June of the same year. The end of the ceasefire led to an immediate increase in terrorist activity across the country, which left several dead and dozens injured, despite the government’s “zero tolerance” policy towards terrorism.

Addressing a seminar via video link, Khan said he had always suggested a political solution to issues related to Afghanistan rather than a military solution.

Recounting the events of the early 2000s, Khan said throughout that period I opposed Pakistan’s involvement in the war in countless forums and said we should remain neutral in the war American. I opposed sending the army to Waziristan, but no one paid attention.

Since the Afghan jihad was fought from tribal areas and the mujahideen used to travel to Afghanistan from there, the tribesmen ended up directly participating in the war. This allowed our enemies to exploit the situation and escalate the situation, explained the former prime minister.

He said that if Pakistan had been neutral and hadn’t let the Taliban feel like we were “supporting” America, terrorism wouldn’t have happened in the country.

We suffered the most from suicide bombings, Khan said, and once the United States realized that no weapon could counter suicide bombings, it withdrew from Afghanistan.

The PTI chief further added that the US withdrawal from Afghan soil was a golden opportunity for Pakistan to restore its neutral position and find a peaceful solution to the TTP issue after the establishment of a “pro-government”. -Pakistanis” in Afghanistan in August 2021.

We did our best to be friends with the Ghani government and decided not to intervene in Afghanistan, he said.

Khan said that this effort to find a political solution between the Taliban and the Ghani government has paid off and that for the first time in Afghanistan, the “pro-Pakistani Taliban government” has come to power.

We even evacuated about 300,000 foreigners from Afghanistan because of our close relationship with the new government, Khan said.

The PTI leader further added that the issue of merging the tribal areas was of critical importance for the development of these areas and countering terrorism in the country, but the issue had been shelved.

The former Prime Minister reiterated the declaration of the provinces to contribute 3% of their NFC rewards towards the elevation of the former FATA region.

However, only Punjab and KP have donated money for the FATA region, he said.

Khan added that these contributions would have greatly improved the lives of people in the tribal areas and would have effectively silenced groups in the regions who opposed the merger.

After our government was overthrown by the PML-N and foreign powers, Khan lamented, no one realized the importance of providing the funds to the tribal areas, and the funding was stopped.

However, the new government has focused on ending corruption cases against itself, not against the country’s economy, the PTI chief said.

Criticizing the coalition government, Khan said it destroyed the country’s economy and allowed terrorism to flourish by ignoring it.

He said border control was the responsibility of the federal government and that it was not possible to fight “seasoned” terrorists with the weapons that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police had.

I had previously warned that the country’s economy would not be able to bear the brunt of the resurgence of terrorism, Khan said, stressing the need to end terrorism in the country.

He said the country’s two biggest threats were an unstable economy and terrorism and if the latter resurfaced, the KP would be its biggest victim, having also suffered greatly from the presence of terrorist elements in the past.

The PTI chief said the coalition government was not focusing on talks with his Afghan counterpart and that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s first trip abroad should have been to the war-torn neighboring country. war.

Former prime minister says military operations ‘never’ bear fruit and can only be part of peace deals, reiterating government must engage with Taliban to avoid terrorist activity on the ground Pakistani.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/1029195-statements-against-afghanistan-irresponsible-imran-khan

