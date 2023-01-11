Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg sentenced to 5 months in prison





Allen Weisselberg, the former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, was sentenced to five months in prison on Tuesday for his role in the company’s vast 15-year tax fraud scheme.

Weisselberg, 75, was convicted in accordance with his guilty plea during an appearance before Acting Judge Juan Merchan in New York Criminal Court and was taken to New York’s notorious Rikers Island jail immediately after the procedure.

Given the typical length of good behavior leaves, Weisselberg is likely to serve around 100 days.

He also paid more than $2 million in taxes and penalties and will be on probation for five years.

Former Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg leaves New York Supreme Court in New York City on November 17.

As part of his deal with prosecutors, Weisselberg could have faced additional time behind bars had he failed to testify honestly in the trial, which ended with Trump organizations being convicted on all counts. of accusation.

No public record indicates that Weisselberg’s testimony was untrue, and prosecutors did not ask the judge to review the agreed sentence.

People believe Mr. Weisselberg provided truthful testimony, New York County Assistant District Attorney Susan Hoffinger told the judge. He has satisfied the terms of his plea agreement.

Weisselberg’s attorney, Nicholas Gravante Jr., said Weisselberg had already “paid hard” for his crimes and asked the judge if he would consider a further reduction in his sentence in some form.

Merchan refused.

I think a tougher sentence might be appropriate after hearing the evidence in the case, Merchan said, adding he felt compelled to stick to the deal he agreed to in August.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg touted Weisselberg’s sentence in a statement. In Manhattan, you have to play by the rules no matter who you are or who you work for,” he said.

Weisselberg was the prosecution’s star witness in the case against former President Donald Trump’s company, describing how top executives and the company evaded paying taxes they rightfully owed. Trump has not been charged with any crime.

The biggest personal beneficiary of the scheme, prosecutors said, was Weisselberg. He collected $1.76 million in employee perquisites, including a rent-free apartment, expensive cars, private school tuition for his grandchildren, and new furniture. Other executives received similar benefits and received bonuses as independent contractors, saving the company money in payroll taxes.

On the witness stand, Weisselberg said Trump was unaware of the scheme. Weisselberg further testified that he was still on the company’s payroll, adding that although he was removed from his position as CFO after being charged, his duties and salary remained substantially the same. .

Lawyers for the two Trump Organization affiliates charged in the case argued during the trial that Weisselberg was the only bad actor and that the companies should not be held liable. A jury disagreed.

The panel convicted the companies on all 17 counts last month, including conspiracy, criminal tax evasion and falsifying business records. The companies face up to $1.6 million in fines when they are to be sentenced on Friday.

Gravante told reporters as he left the courthouse on Tuesday that Weisselberg regretted the harm his actions had caused the Trump Organization and members of the Trump family, adding that he was grateful for their continued support throughout. throughout this difficult chapter of his life.

If Weisselberg had been convicted, he could have faced up to 15 years in prison.

