Why is China cautiously moving forward in the war against Ukraine?

Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin appears desperate to find ways to break the shackles of diplomatic isolation that have gradually suffocated Russia’s economy to extreme suffocation despite continued manipulation of the open and unregulated energy market by the price lever.

During his unusual year-end virtual meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping via video link on Dec. 30, 2022, he appeared to be abnormally infatuated with Xi Jinping and went much against his trademark arrogance to appease his Chinese counterpart. “We are waiting for you, dear Mr. President, dear friend; we expect you next spring for a state visit to Moscow. This will demonstrate to the world the strength of Russian-Chinese ties on key issues. This is how Putin tried to display his “extraordinary fondness” for Xi Jinping.

This contrasts sharply with the haughty personality of Putin, who is infamous for intimidating world leaders during diplomatic interactions through his verbal and non-verbal communication. Keeping others waiting by showing up late to scheduled sessions, using long tables for bilateral meetings to symbolize “distance”, bringing your favorite dog to formal meetings, and paying more attention to your pet than to guests as a gesture of intimidation are some of the methods he has employed regularly in the past to register his arrogance.

However, it seems that the war in Ukraine and its economic and political implications have forced him to make an extra effort to attract Xi Jinping. But Xi Jinping’s response has been rather lukewarm, even bleak, to such Putin friendliness. President Xi told his Russian counterpart quite frankly that the road to peace talks on Ukraine will not be easy and that China will continue to maintain its “objective and fair position” on the issue.

Xi showed willingness for close coordination between Beijing and Moscow in international affairs and offered to facilitate Russia’s willingness to engage in negotiations on Ukraine, but refrained from backing Putin in his Ukrainian misadventure in plain terms.

“You and I share the same views on the causes, course and logic of the ongoing transformation of the global geopolitical landscape, in the face of unprecedented pressures and provocations from the West,” Putin told Xi during of their videoconference while offering full support. to China on the Taiwan issue while hoping to strengthen military ties between China and Russia.

Although Xi expressed his willingness to increase strategic cooperation with Russia in what he called a “difficult” situation on the world stage, he did not mention any plans for increased military collaboration with Russia. The two had signed a “limitless” strategic partnership in February, spurred by a shared distrust of the West, days before Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory in what they called an “operation special military”.

Undoubtedly, China is seen as Russia’s most crucial ally in the war in Ukraine. However, in the last 10 months of the war in Ukraine, we have witnessed many confusing and rather contradictory adjustments in China’s position. Instead of voting in favor of Russia, China preferred to abstain during UN Security Council and General Assembly resolutions in March 2022. Similarly, with regard to sanctions against Russia, China has shown reasonable respect to the rest of the world.

Rumors are rife that China was aware of the impending invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, as Russia waited until the climax of the Beijing Winter Olympics before sending in troops from Ukraine. other side of the border. From the start of the invasion of Ukraine, China verbally pledged to support Russia in this matter. But recent events show that China is now moving slightly away from this posture. Is there a change of heart? The answer is partly yes.

Frankly, a Russian victory is what China does not want and expect. Russia’s victory will certainly encourage Vladimir Putin, who currently plays the role of junior partner in Xi Jinping’s anti-Western efforts, to resume the assertive role in the global power structure. In this case, Russia would eventually emerge considerably stronger than it was before the intrusion was launched, and such a transformation would prompt Putin to consider converting Russia into a neo-Soviet Union.

A stronger Russian federation – and Putin – will certainly reduce the chances of cooperating with China and working as a second leader. In that case, Putin would rather pursue his own high-octane power program and project Russia as an equal player – to the United States and China – in a new tripolar power configuration, rather than continuing to impersonate China’s ally. A strong resurgent Putin would certainly be a dirty scenario for the Chinese in the long run – it would be very difficult for Beijing to stop Putin from pursuing his ambitious agenda.

Putin would be free to maneuver according to his whims and could even directly harm Chinese interests. This is what Xi Jinping and his colleagues would not want to happen. Historically, Russia and China have always been traditional adversaries and have been involved in perpetual confrontations over different issues. The recent romance between the two is the result of the circumstantial convergence of their mutual anti-American and anti-Western thrusts within a rapidly changing global power equation.

Apparently, Russia’s defeat at the end of a long abrasion war in Ukraine is what serves Chinese interests at this point. Russia will have no choice but to become a permanent junior partner in China’s global agenda. A severely weakened Russia, cut off from the west, would be forced to follow China as a soft ally. For Beijing, the only possible negative fallout from Russia’s defeat could be the rise of a pro-Western regime in Moscow. But that is a very remote possibility. A defeat in Ukraine would greatly reduce Putin and an internal revolt cannot be ruled out; however, Putin has very few rivals within the United Russia party or opposition parties who can challenge him at this time.

At the same time, there is no prominent pro-Western pressure group in Russia with enough potential to topple him. The two most important Russian opposition parties cannot be classified as pro-Western parties at all – neither Vladimir Zhirinovsky’s far-right party nor the Communists. Putin should not leave the scene calmly in the event of defeat either. A “wounded” Putin after the Ukraine fiasco could become more aggressive and reactive in securing his own base at home by anticipating any possible movement by insiders.

This is why the Chinese are very careful about the Ukrainian episode and keep their cards on their chests. Simply put, China apparently does not want Russia to emerge as a tangible winner from this imbroglio because a victorious Russia would become overly assertive and difficult for Beijing to manage and tame, while a routed and sequestered Russia would only have one option; accept China as a big brother and willingly play the role of junior partner. This may be what the Chinese expect at the end of the Ukrainian episode.

Nevertheless, the recent virtual meeting between Putin and Xi reflects growing anxiety on both sides. Putin is certainly on the back foot after a series of military fiascos in Ukraine and wants to bolster his position by projecting ‘proximity’ to Beijing while Xi Jinping is also going through a tough time on the home front after abandoning his strict zero Covid policy which has aa led to a massive resurgence of the pandemic and an unprecedented wave of protests against its Covid policies.

Dr. Imran Khalid is an independent contributor from Karachi.