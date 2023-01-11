Lukas Enembe arrested, Jokowi: KPK must have evidence





Liputan6.com, Jakarta – The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has forcibly arrested Papua Governor Lukas Enembe as a suspect in a corruption case involving bribery in infrastructure projects. In response to Lukas’ arrest, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said that due process should be followed. Yes, all are equal before the law, it is a law enforcement process that we have to respect, Jokowi told Jiexpo Senayan on Tuesday (10/1/2022). Jokowi said the KPK would certainly act in accordance with existing evidence and procedures. “I think the KPK definitely stopped the evidence, that’s for sure,” he said. Earlier, there was friction between the masses of Lukas Enembe supporters and the security forces when the Papuan governor was forcibly taken by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) to Jakarta. Earlier, Papua Governor Lukas Enembe was named by the Corruption Eradication Commission as a suspect in the infrastructure projects bribery case. According to reports, Lukas Enembe was arrested while having lunch in Kotaraja area, Jayapura. Papuan Police Public Relations Chief Kombes Ignatius Benny Ady Prabowo confirmed on Tuesday (10/1/2023) that there was an attack when Lukas Enembe was taken to Kotaraja Papua Mobile Brigade Headquarters . “There was (friction) but you could make sure there were no casualties,” Benny said. Kombes Ignatius Benny also confirmed that currently conditions in Papua following the arrest of Papua Governor Lukas Enembe are favourable.

The headquarters of the Mobile Brigade in Papua was attacked by supporters of Lukas Enembe on Tuesday (01/10/2023). They would have carried out this action because they would have received information according to which Lukas Enembe had been taken to the headquarters of the mobile brigade.

