Expelled During Farmers Protest, Why Did Modi Government Honor American Sikhs Now?

Jalandhar (Punjab): The Union government has awarded the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman award to American businessman Darshan Singh Dhaliwal, who was expelled from Delhi airport in October 2021 for staging the biggest langar during the protest of the farmers. It is the highest honor bestowed upon non-resident Indians, persons of Indian descent, or an organization or institution established and operated by them.

President Draupadi Murmu presented the award to Dhaliwal during the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas held on Tuesday in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Dhaliwal, who lives in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is an American national of Indian descent. He has been recognized for his contribution to corporate and community well-being.

President #DraupadiMurmu confer #PravasiBharatiyaSamman Award given to Dr. Darshan Singh Dhaliwal (USA) for his contribution to corporate and community well-being Founder of Bulk Petroleum Corporation, Dr. Dhaliwal has provided thousands of scholarships to Indian students@IndianEmbassyUS pic.twitter.com/eeMARIxblI All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) January 10, 2023

During the year-long farmers’ protest against the Three Central Farm Bills, when Dhaliwal came to India, immigration officials at Indira Gandhi International Airport asked him and other members of the family, to choose between supporting the demonstration or entering the country. He had organized a langar on the border of Singhu in memory of his father.

After Dhaliwal was refused entry as he landed at Delhi airport, former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal had written a letter Prime Minister Narendra Modi to personally intervene in the matter.

After receiving this honor, Dhaliwal was cited by the media saying, PM Modi is really doing his best to work with the Sikh community both inside and outside India. He does a lot for the country. And I don’t know what else can he do?

The fact that Dhaliwal received one of the highest honors for the NRIs created buzz for two reasons: first, the Modi governments’ apparent shift in stance on Dhaliwal; and second, Dhaliwal’s praise for the Modi government.

Darshan Singh Dhaliwal’s brother is Patiala-based leader Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and former Punjab minister Surjit Singh Rakhra.

Dhaliwal moved to the United States in 1972. He owns more than 100 gas stations and service stations in the United States in six states. A name to be reckoned with in philanthropic work, he had also set up a langar and funded relief work following the 2004 tsunami in Tamil Nadu, awarded scholarships to dozens of students in India and elsewhere , helped many Indians to set up businesses in the United States. and donated money for a soccer field in Milwaukee, USA, in addition to providing funds for various projects in Punjab.

“Happy with the Honor”

Talk to Thread on the phone, Dhaliwal said he received a letter about the award three weeks ago. I came to India to receive the award with my wife and daughter. I am happy that the Indian government has given me the highest award for any NRI or PIO.

Asked to comment on the Modi government’s decision to congratulate him after expelling him in 2021 for organizing the langar and supporting the farmers’ protest, Dhaliwal said Prime Minister Modi spoke to him personally when he was invited among a Sikh delegation in April 2022. He met with the Prime Minister. minister at his residence in Delhi. I was unfazed when I was kicked out at the farmers’ protest and don’t have much to say even now. I am delighted to have received such an honor. I have always stayed with my community and will continue to serve them, he said.

He claimed that Modi told him: “Hum se galti ho gayi thi jo humne aap ko pais ko pais beja, aap ka baddapan hai ki hamare kehne by aap again aye [We committed a mistake by deporting you but you were gracious to accept our invitation).” He added, “PM Modi met me in front of 150 people at his residence.”

The meeting that Dhaliwal was referring to was called Sadbhavana: A Gesture of Goodwill in April 2022, which was led by Prime Minister Modi and Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

On his statements lauding Modis initiatives for the Sikh community, Dhaliwal said, PM Modi waived GST on langar, opened Kartarpur Sahib corridor, gave a new international identity to the Chote Sahibzaade [the sons of Sri Guru Gobind Singh] and celebrated Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur’s 400th birthday nationally. No one has ever done these things for the Sikh community. He is the first to have done so.

However, when asked to comment on the many farmers who lost their lives in the protest at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders and Prime Minister Modis’ stance on farm laws, Dhaliwal said I support the farmers for their stay and food. I was not for the law or against them. I have nothing to do with it. He said the protest was political and he was only doing social work.

The businessman also said he met Prime Minister Modi at the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman event on Monday. He recognized me and told me he would be visiting the United States in September. I asked him to visit us there, he said.

According to a Hindureport, after the repeal of the Three Farm Bills, Dhaliwal was seen at an event in Chicago, USA in June last year where two books on Prime Minister Modi were unveiled by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and Indian Ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu. Dhaliwal, who stood alongside the Indian Ambassador to the United States, had unveiled the books dedicated to Prime Minister Modi.

Notably, Modi had also addressed the nation at the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur in Lal Qila, Delhi. This event was seen as a step towards conquering the Sikh community after the repeal of the Agricultural Laws. Farmers from all over the country, especially those from Punjab and Haryana, led the year-long farmers’ protest at Delhi’s borders, which caused a rift between the Modi government and the farming community.

The BJP’s Sikh Outreach Efforts

Responding to the honor bestowed on his brother, SAD leader Surjit Singh Rakhra said: All I can say is: der aye durust aye[Better late than never]. We had nothing against the government when my brother was harassed and kicked out of Delhi airport during the farmers’ protest and we have nothing to say now. The media covered it extensively, but we said nothing.

We don’t know if there was a misunderstanding because of which my brother had to face so many problems. The most we could ask the Union government to allow him out of the airport, but nothing materialized at that time. However, we are grateful to the government for honoring my brother. It’s a great honor for us, he said.

Chandigarh-based journalist, author and commentator on Punjab affairs, Jagtar Singh, has called the Modi government’s move an attempt to appease the Sikh rulers.

They try to appease the Sikh leaders. The BJP’s broader agenda is to win over the Sikh community. They have been following this policy for over a year now. Even last year, some people had come to India, including even those who were blacklisted by the Indian government. Second, the fundamental problem is the BJP’s aspiration to grow in Punjab. They want to create parallel Sikh leadership in Punjab, he said.

Asked whether the Modi governments’ outreach to the Sikh community will impact the social and political equations in Punjab, Jagtar Singh said: The Sikh leaders whom the BJP approaches have no grassroots or mass leadership. in Punjab. There are people the BJP has joined but it doesn’t seem to have an impact. The BJP alone cannot rule in Punjab. They will have to forge an alliance with a party to gain ground.