Imran Khan warns of an attack in Afghanistan





PTI President Imran Khan addresses a seminar via video link from Lahore on December 10, 2023. YouTube/HumNewsLiveImran Khan warns of an ‘endless’ war on terror. The head of the PTI asks the government to ensure better links with the Afghans. “Ministers issue irresponsible statements.”

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan on Tuesday scolded the coalition government for issuing ‘irresponsible statements’ against the Taliban-led Afghan administration and insisted on cooperation with the neighboring country .

Islamabad has repeatedly expressed concern that Kabul is home to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants and failing to deliver on its promise to ensure its soil is not used for terrorist purposes.

The TTP ended the ceasefire with Pakistan and escalated terrorist activities across the country, killing several and injuring dozens, despite the government’s “zero tolerance” policy.

“Ministers are issuing irresponsible statements that they plan to attack Afghanistan; if the Afghan government stops cooperating with [Pakistan]then we will have endless war on our hands,” Khan said at a seminar, which he addressed via video link from Lahore.

Khan, who was ousted as prime minister in April, had pleaded for the world to engage with the Taliban administration and not isolate them or it would have not just regional but global consequences.

The PTI chief said the coalition government was not focusing on talks with his Afghan counterpart and that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s first trip abroad should have been to the war-torn neighboring country. war.

The former prime minister said military operations “never” bear fruit and were part of peace agreements, reiterating that the government must engage with the Taliban to avoid terrorist activity on Pakistani soil.

“We had a golden opportunity when America left Afghanistan; we tried to improve our ties with the Ashraf Ghani government as best we could and decided not to interfere in Afghan affairs,” he said.

But once the Taliban took over, Khan also continued to engage with them, and he said “Pakistan helped evacuate foreigners from Afghanistan.”

“End Corruption”

Criticizing the “imported government” for the rise in terrorist incidents, he said that during his tenure, the National Security Committee (NSC) split in support of the tribal areas, but the current regime has not split. focused on them.

“These people [current rulers] are focused on ending their corruption cases. They didn’t focus on the economy,” he said, saying that due to government policies, there has been an increase in terrorism.

The head of the PTI said border control is the responsibility of the federal government and noted that “I’ve said before that when you can’t control your economy, you can’t control terrorism.”

Former Prime Minister Khan added that the police had no chance against the terrorists because of their weapons. “Terrorists are equipped with modern weapons that the United States left behind.”

The nation of 220 million has faced a surge in terrorism in recent months, with the NSC, the top security and foreign policy body, stressing that “terrorists are the enemies of Pakistan”.

The TTP regrouped in Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover, with Pakistan repeatedly calling on the neighboring country’s interim government to ensure its soil is not used for terrorism. But the Taliban-led government has failed to live up to expectations.

The militants’ activities were mainly concentrated in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the former accounting for 31% of attacks last year and the latter 67%, according to statistics provided by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

In its annual report, the Center for Research and Studies on Security (CRSS) said that Pakistan had experienced as many as 376 terrorist attacks in the past year. The majority of these attacks were claimed by banned terrorist groups such as TTP, Daesh and the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/464156-irresponsible-statements-imran-khan-warns-against-attacking-afghanistan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

