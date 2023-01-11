Azerbaijan’s total financial aid to Pakistan to treat injuries from natural disaster amounts to $7 million





On January 9, 2023, Geneva hosted an international conference, organized by the UN and Pakistan on the theme “Climate-resilient Pakistan”, reports Azernews according to the Foreign Office. Ministry. The main objective of the conference was to raise the necessary financial resources to support the response to the natural disaster that struck Pakistan in August 2022 and the implementation of reconstruction activities. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres acted as organizers, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressed the event via video conference, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said. . Representatives from 46 countries around the world as well as 48 international financial and civil society institutions attended the event, and Azerbaijan was represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov via video conference. In his speech, the Deputy Foreign Minister noted that Azerbaijan shares the pain and suffering of the friendly and fraternal people and state of Pakistan, and since 2010, about 7 million dollars have been allocated to support the elimination of the consequences of the floods that have occurred in different years. in the country. In August 2022, Azerbaijan provided $2 million in financial assistance to Pakistan to help clean up the devastation caused by recent floods, considered the worst natural disaster in Pakistan’s history. The Deputy Minister informed Pakistan and the participants of the conference that, in view of the magnitude of the consequences, President Ilham Aliyev has ordered the allocation of additional financial assistance for humanitarian purposes in the amount of 2 million dollars to support the initiative. The 2022 natural disaster struck a third of the country, killing and injuring 15,000 people and displacing 33 million, making it the most devastating natural disaster in Pakistan’s history. The WB estimates that up to 9 million people could be affected by the floods. Pakistan, with the support of the United Nations system, the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank and the European Union, developed a post-disaster needs assessment plan and determined that the damage caused by the floods exceeded $14.9 billion; economic losses totaled $15.2 billion, and recovery – $16 billion. The plan identifies key priorities such as restoring livelihoods and agriculture, rebuilding private housing, and rebuilding public infrastructure. — Follow us on twitter

@AzerNewsAz

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.azernews.az/region/204822.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos