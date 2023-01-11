Donald Trump’s Chinese connections explained





Former President Donald Trump, whose China policy hardened in his final year in office despite signing a landmark trade deal with Beijing, has had extensive business interests in the nation. most populous in the world for years, his tax records revealed.

Trump’s Chinese business dealings, which did not stop his administration’s bellicose turn after the COVID pandemic exploded in the United States in early 2020, should come under greater scrutiny as he presents his credentials for a third run for the White House’s top job while navigating lingering American skepticism of Beijing, a mood he helped create during his tenure.

In 2016, the Republican became the first presidential candidate in decades to refuse to release his tax returns, a stance he maintained throughout his four years in the Oval Office. Ahead of the 2020 election, Trump, backed by senior GOP officials, also accused Democratic opponent Joe Biden of dealing irregularities with his son Hunter’s past dealings in China.

On Dec. 30, in the final days of Democratic scrutiny, the powerful House Ways and Means Committee released nearly 6,000 pages of Trump’s tax filings, covering the period from 2015 to 2020 and covering his term as president. The ruling, predictably split between the holidays, follows a three-year legal battle that began with the former president’s Treasury Department and the Supreme Court’s November ruling that gave the committee access to the documents.

Partially redacted Internal Revenue Service records revealed six years of complex finances, as well as heavy business losses that could at the very least undermine Trump’s campaign image as a successful business mogul. They also provided ammunition for partisan beard-swapping and conflict-of-interest allegations, but perhaps none that could rule him out as a Republican frontrunner in the next election cycle.

Escorted by a Capitol Police officer, staff members move boxes of documents from the courtroom to the House Ways and Means Committee office following a committee meeting on Capitol Hill on December 20 2022, in Washington, DC The committee met and voted along party lines to release former President Donald Trump’s tax returns. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

About half of the pages dealt with joint tax filings for Trump and his wife Melania, and the other half concerned his businesses. With regard to China in particular, the documents showed no obvious signs of malice, but they raised further questions about its reluctance to disclose.

Perhaps the most controversial revelation is that of a Chinese bank account, the existence of which Trump denied during his 2020 presidential campaign, at a time when he referred to Biden as “China Joe”.

Mandatory filings with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, or FinCEN, listed the account between 2015 and 2017, as well as accounts in the UK, Ireland and St. Maarten. He confirmed an October 2020 report by The New York Times that the businessman-turned-politician paid some $188,500 to Chinese tax authorities between 2013 and 2015.

Alan Garten, an attorney for the Trump Organization, told The Times that the account remained open, but had been inactive since 2015. During a presidential debate two months later, Trump said, “I shut it down before I even ran for president, let alone became president.”

IRS records showed Trump reported foreign income from 22 countries or territories. In 2020, his last full year in office, he and Melania paid no federal income tax on nearly $4.8 million in negative income. That year, Trump paid more taxes in foreign countries – almost $85,000 – than in the United States.

In 2015, Trump paid $642,000 in federal income tax. Due to negative earnings and other deductibles, he paid $750 to the IRS in each of the two years that followed. This included 2017, the year of his state visit to China, when he declared $6.5 million in income from business activities in the country and paid nearly $1 million in taxes to foreign countries.

Since the release of the tax reports, a video has resurfaced of former Fox News host Chris Wallace pressing Trump on the $750 numbers during a 2020 presidential debate, in which the Republican said he paid “millions of dollars” in taxes in 2016 and 2017. .

In 2018, Trump’s federal income tax bill was nearly $1 million, and he earned roughly the same amount in income from China. The following year, he paid US taxes amounting to just over $133,000.

Biden’s voluntary disclosures, meanwhile, showed no income or activity in China over the years. He also paid more taxes.

Former President Donald Trump, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping leave a meeting at the Great Hall of the People November 9, 2017 in Beijing, China. Trump, who put his name in the hat for the 2024 race, faces the prospect of dealing with Xi again after the Chinese president won an unprecedented third five-year term in October 2022. NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP via Getty Images

Shared business interests between wealthy Americans and their Chinese counterparts are not in themselves unusual. After all, the United States and China remain each other’s largest trading partner despite political differences and geopolitical tensions.

Trump’s pursuit of licensing deals and real estate projects in China predates his first run for president. During his tenure, Trump and his daughter Ivanka also received trademarks from Chinese regulators.

His failure to openly discuss the business activities, it seems, was about their optics and their potential to undermine the harsh message to China that he sought to convey to the American public. Even the U.S.-China trade war and the resulting deal with Beijing continue to divide expert opinion.

“The Democrats should never have done it, the Supreme Court should never have approved it, and it’s going to lead to horrible things for so many people,” Trump said in a fiery press release after the publication of his tax returns. “America’s Great Divide will now escalate. The radical left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, this is a dangerous two-way street!”

“The ‘Trump’ tax returns once again show how proudly I have succeeded and how I have been able to use depreciation and various other tax deductions as an incentive to create thousands of jobs and beautiful structures and businesses,” he said.

“A president is no ordinary taxpayer. They wield power and influence like no other American. And with great power comes even greater responsibility,” said Rep. Richard Neal of Massachusetts, the Democrat who has chaired the House Ways and Means Committee until January 3.

Trump’s office did not return Newsweek’s request for comment before publication.

Trump’s time as US president did not begin with antagonism to China, but in his final year in office Washington’s policies were directed by hawkish members of his cabinet, including critics frequent Communist Party figures such as Mike Pompeo, the former Secretary of State. , and Matt Pottinger, the former deputy national security adviser.

To be sure, the Trump administration’s 2017 National Security Strategy had already described China among the “revisionist powers” seeking “to displace the United States in the Indo-Pacific region, expand the reach of its state economic model and to reorganize the region in its favour. »

But the language pales in comparison to the series of sanctions and other measures that have targeted China and members of its ruling party. After blaming China’s leaders for the pandemic, Trump would greenlight dozens of visa restrictions, export controls and military maneuvers aimed at the country.

Many measures have been maintained by his successor, who has already dealt serious blows to the body during his two years in office, rallying allies and partners in the Beijing district and launching a whole-of-government effort to decouple the United States. and China. in high technology. The restrictions could undermine China’s ambitions in emerging technologies such as supercomputing and artificial intelligence, two of many areas the White House says have dual-use, i.e. military, applications.

Beijing hopes to further stabilize relations with Washington after Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping first met as presidents last November. But the Democrat and his future Republican challenger will no doubt battle over how best to respond to China’s long-term challenge to US interests, in a domestic political spat that could have unpredictable consequences for the direction of policy. foreign affairs and make any American-Chinese rapprochement even less likely.

