Politics
Director General of the Asian Affairs Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Liu Jinsong meets with Myanmar Ambassador to China Tin Maung Swe
On January 10, 2023, Director General of the Asian Affairs Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Liu Jinsong met with Myanmar’s new Ambassador to China Tin Maung Swe. They exchanged views on bilateral relations and other topics.
Liu Jinsong congratulated Tin Maung Swe on taking up his new post in China and welcomed him. Liu Jinsong said China and Myanmar are friendly neighbors and China cherishes the “pauk-phaw” friendship between the two countries. China stands ready to work with Myanmar to implement the results of President Xi Jinping’s historic visit to Myanmar in 2020 and deepen high-quality cooperation on the joint construction of the China-Myanmar Economic Corridor, so as to bring new impetus to the construction of a China. -Myanmar community with a shared future and better benefit both peoples.
Liu Jinsong gave a briefing on the guiding principles of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the Central Conference on Economic Work, stressing that this year marks the start of China’s full implementation of the guiding principles. stated at the 20th CPC National Congress. Congress. China has recently taken the initiative to improve and recalibrate COVID response measures in light of the changing pandemic situation, which will better coordinate pandemic prevention and control with economic development. and social, providing greater opportunities to promote practical cooperation and personnel exchanges between China and its neighbors. , including Burma. As a Burmese proverb says, “weave while the moon shines brightly”. China is ready to work with Myanmar and other neighboring countries to seize the opportunity and good momentum, and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation and friendly exchanges.
Tin Maung Swe said the Myanmar side expresses its congratulations on the successful convening of the 20th CPC National Congress. Myanmar commends China’s achievements in coordinating pandemic prevention and control with economic and social development, understands and supports China in improving and recalibrating its pandemic response policies. Tin Maung Swe also expressed his belief that it will bring significant benefits to personnel exchanges and mutually beneficial cooperation between Myanmar and China. Tin Maung Swe thanked China for its long-term selfless assistance to Myanmar’s national development, and stressed that Myanmar attaches great importance to deepening “pauk-phaw” friendship with China, supported the Global Development Initiative and Global Security Initiative proposed by President Xi Jinping, and hopes to deepen cooperation on the Myanmar-China Economic Corridor, so as to work for more concrete results in building a Myanmar-China community with a shared future. China.
