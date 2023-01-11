Renewing KL-Jakarta’s Joint Deterrence Against Common Threats – Analysis – Eurasia Review

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s crucial official visit to Indonesia, which has just ended, signaled Malaysia’s intention to prioritize the immediate region and crucial neighbors to strengthen the common voice and diplomatic consolidation.

Strong bilateral cooperative engagement based on the values ​​of trust, sound interdependence, principles of justice and good governance and a mantra stronger together, remains the fundamental bulwark against the common challenges facing the two nations and the region.

Both are aware of past histories and past tensions regarding the disputed territories, where although the Sipadan and Ligitan dispute has been decided and settled, the Ambalat dispute in the Celebes Sea remains thorny. Jakarta wanted to strengthen its political and diplomatic influence in the region, and wanted a strong front to deal with its renewed quest for regional leadership and stronger influence and deterrence against the main trigger point in the South China Sea where it is to increasingly involved, and with China in mind.

Indonesia has launched a series of charm offensives showing its soft power and diplomacy with a targeted approach in strengthening ties with neighboring ASEAN states, especially with key players who will be important to work with. Indonesia to face common challenges, especially China. With the right step and impact of resolving the maritime dispute with Vietnam, Indonesia seeks to begin addressing and removing the barrier and thorn in ASEAN’s most important bilateral relationship, with Malaysia. . Indonesia needs to strengthen its ties with Malaysia and has always regarded Malaysia as the most important partner in various issues, especially on economic, trade and security aspects.

By assuming the leadership of ASEAN, Jakarta will want to show that it has the diplomatic initiative and the leadership in a positive way in the resolution of regional disputes and in the consolidation of its claim and its new status not only as the main power regional, but also as a growing global player in its midst. powerhouse status, having recently hosted global initiatives in the G20 and claimed its status as a new leading Asian voice and power in the global power apparatus. Malaysia must leverage the rich shared ties and trust at all levels to strengthen this base.

Jokowi’s new endeavor to ensure Indonesia reclaims its global influence status reflects greater openness for both nations to continue to build a mutually beneficial joint partnership. Jakarta is keen to play a bigger role in the Ukraine dispute and send a message to ASEAN members and regional actors, including China, that it will be ready to step up and claim a stronger deterrent presence through strengthening ASEAN and its leadership. Various measures taken to strengthen the influence and power of Indonesia through various strategic and geopolitical strategies, including the movement of the capital of Nusantara and playing greater military and strategic amplification in disputed areas with the China and in key areas such as the Sunda Strait, are planning a further push to cement Indonesia’s maturity in the role of regional power parity.

Both Malaysia and Indonesia have great importance and leverage over the most crucial choke points and strategic geographies including the Straits of Malacca and Sunda.

Indonesia sees Malaysia and Australia as key players, including Vietnam and the Philippines, in forming a stronger common cooperation platform to face challenges from China.

As such, Malaysia will always remain its top priorities and will use its influence as ASEAN Chair to lend greater momentum to resolving disputes with Malaysia and will seek to conclude agreements this year, also capitalizing on the new leadership of Anwar to seize the opportunity to deepen and solidify the relationship, which includes ensuring that past and current disputes remain secondary and separate from the main core ties between the two countries.

Jokowi would also like to capitalize on Anwar’s reformist image and global appeal, and that Anwar has made it clear that he sees regional players as the cornerstone of his policy, including ASEAN. Anwar also wanted Malaysia to benefit from Indonesia’s rising power status, which will benefit the most from the channel’s positive implications compared to other neighboring players.

Anwar can also capitalize on the equal increase in Jokowi’s global appeal and role, and that realizing that the two will be able to explore greater openings and common strength not only as a regional power, but also representing the rise of the developing world and cementing the two countries’ status as major powers in the Muslim world, projecting a new image of the two countries as modern and progressive Islamic countries, and the two leaders hope to steer the two countries towards a moderate and centered path.

Both don’t want other low-level political issues dominating the ties, such as cross-border crime and the haze problem, sensitivity to nationalist issues, and trigger points regarding pride and ownership of various contested cultures. or bragging rights, creating barriers for a larger and more important community image. security and common defense against the greatest traditional threats. Labor and migrant issues will be further consolidated, with additional engagement and positive impact of the one-channel system in streamlining and better protecting the interests of both actors in this long-standing issue.

KL and Jakarta will focus on common cultural heritage, language, religion, diversity, characteristics and many other common traits to strengthen people-to-people ties and understanding, as a positive replicating effect on other areas of cooperation. Human capital development, talent mobility and cooperation in education and sport are all good platforms for greater ripple effects. Track II and Track III linkages will be further deepened, while expanding government-to-government linkages within a broader development objective, focused on people’s well-being, economic recovery and resource resilience. and trade.

The focus will be on core strategic returns for both countries, particularly on food security, supply chain, resources (oil and gas and palm oil and others), protection of trade routes, l economic expansion and pandemic recovery, and in future areas of progress on science and technology cooperation, including in AI, 5G and quantum technology and in the digital and green economy as well as security and defense. All of this will strengthen the impact on shared leverage and solidifying their chips and cards in bargaining power and influences the impact for both of the countries.

Anwar’s visit will be crucial in conveying a positive message to a three-pronged stakeholder. First, it sends a message to the two countries that both wanted these bilateral relations to be the foundation of ASEAN and its unity, and reusing the historical significance of the two countries in the formation and strength of ASEAN. It remains the cornerstone of regional stability and strength and representing a united front and a message of solidarity in the face of common regional problems.

Second, it sends a message to other players, especially China, that the two countries share common interests and common threats that are more important than letting current issues derail the good ties between the two by weakening their approach to the threats and coercion. The disputes and tensions facing both KL and Jakarta in the South China Sea and for Jakarta, the growing tension over the Natuna Islands will see the need for it to amplify and strengthen the common will and strength of have a greater voice and deterrent capability by capitalizing on its most important neighbor in the face of a more assertive and belligerent China in these waters.

Both countries possess a high level of geostrategic and geopolitical advantage ranging from geography, critical resources and growing influence and power if they pool their joint strength, resources and cooperation in economic moments. criticism and military and security cooperation to resist economic and military tools and pressures. and to address regional challenges.

Third, it sends a message to the EU that the two countries will be ready to amplify cooperation and create new mechanisms to protect their common industries, especially the palm oil industry in the face of new market barriers. European. Regional and bilateral solidarity and engagement are seen as an urgently needed front to fend off Brussels’ perceived new selective targeting of this industry for its own future trade and the economic preservation of its own vital interests.

KL and Jakarta realize the enormous untapped potential of both powers to elevate ties, consolidate strengths and synergize common threats, which will take wise and clear common sense for both leaders to exploit this opening, rather than letting strategic bilateral disputes and rivalry and mistrust ruin better returns. Malaysia needs Indonesia’s support in various areas of interests and survival, but we also need to be wise in our maps and strategic openings by taking advantage of Indonesia’s needs and dependence on us in other areas that will be important for Jakarta and the region.

While the saying “love your next yes, but love yourself first” remains true in international politics, in most cost-benefit calculations, a supportive and trusted neighbor who will provide a stronger joint capability to fend off common threats will never fail to be a most valuable asset, provided a proper well-planned and long-term strategy map is in place. Indonesia remains in this area for now, for the long-term interests of Malaysia