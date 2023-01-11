Russia Twitter Bots Didn’t Help Donald Trump in 2016





Since the 2016 presidential election, the idea that the Russian government somehow weaponized social media to push voters towards Donald Trump has been widely taken as gospel in liberal circles. A recent groundbreaking study from New York University, however, indicates that there is no evidence that Russian tweets had any significant effect.

We demonstrate, first, that exposure to Russian disinformation accounts was highly concentrated: just 1% of users accounted for 70% of exposures, the academics wrote in the journal Nature Communications. Second, exposure was concentrated among users who identified strongly as Republicans. Third, exposure to the Russian influence campaign has been overshadowed by content from the news media and national politicians. Finally, we find no evidence of a significant relationship between exposure to the Russian foreign influence campaign and changes in attitudes, polarization, or voting behavior.

The research, conducted by the NYUs Center for Social Media and Politics, is a rare way to counter what has become the dominant media narrative of the post-2016 era: that social platforms like Twitter were and will continue to be used by malicious foreign actors to interfere with US political outcomes.

More importantly, according to the study, based on a longitudinal survey of approximately 1,500 Americans and an analysis of their Twitter timelines, the relationship between the number of posts from Russian foreign influence accounts users are exposed to and the vote for Donald Trump is close to zero. (and not statistically significant).

That Russian intelligence services attempted to influence the 2016 elections, in general, is now well documented; the idea that propaganda was anything other than headlines and congressional hearings, however, is little more than an article of faith. While their impact remains debated among scholars, the specter of Russian bots wreaking havoc on the web has become synonymous with liberal anxiety and a compelling explanation for Democrats bewildered by Trump’s unlikely victory.

The NYU study found that the Russian Twitter campaign had no effect, in part because hardly anyone saw it. Also, insofar as anyone has ever seen the Russian tweets, they were people who weren’t going to be easily swayed anyway: [T]Those who identified as strong Republicans were exposed to around nine times more posts from Russian foreign-influenced accounts than those who identified as Democrats or Independents.

After 2016, as platforms like Twitter rushed to cleanse networks of Russian accounts on the premise that they were inherently harmful, Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., called Russian tweets a national security crisis at full share. Following a September 2017 congressional hearing into Russian social media interference, Warner described Twitter’s testimony as “deeply disappointing,” and called out a huge lack of understanding on the part of the Twitter team. on the seriousness of this problem, the threat it poses to democratic institutions, and again begs many more questions than they have offered.

This position has become a popular position among Russian hawks and Trump haters. A year later, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-California, tweeted that Russian troll accounts were still active on Twitter as recently as this year, interfering with our politics. We will continue to expose this malicious online activity so that Americans can see firsthand the tools Russia is using to divide us.

Panic over the Russian tweets and the belief that they could sway the election has spread throughout Congress, academia, business and the US intelligence community. A cottage industry sprung up to combat what Facebook called coordinated inauthentic behavior, an industry that endures today.

Basically, the report focused only on tweets, so the possible effect of Facebook groups, Instagram posts or, for example, the dissemination of pirated Democratic National Committee documents was not assessed. The report nonetheless serves as a mild, evidence-based corrective to societal fears of low-effort social media propaganda as a diabolical tool of adversarial regimes.

The Russian tweets, the authors note, were only a small dot compared to the local posters. Despite the seemingly high number of posts from Internet Research Agency accounts within respondent timelines, the report says, they are dwarfed by an order of magnitude by posts from national news media and politicians.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theintercept.com/2023/01/10/russia-twitter-bots-trump-election/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

