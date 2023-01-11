Xi Jinping tells officials not to collude with business groups amid battle over economy





Chinese President Xi Jinping ordered officials not to get along with the business community and stressed that despite the government’s efforts to improve the economy, repression of the private sector will remain a concern for investors. The Chinese president said this during Monday’s anti-corruption oversight meeting, where he said officials should take action to prevent top businessmen from acting on behalf of anyone. power or interest group, Xinhua news agency reported. Why did Xi Jinping warn his officials to avoid “collusion” with business groups? He pointed out that the infiltration of capitalists into politics would destroy the country’s political ecology or the environment for economic development. The development came at a time when the Chinese government eased regulatory restrictions on the country’s tech giants, such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holding Ltd., which helped boost their share prices. Notably, the communist regime led by Jingping has kept anti-corruption policy as its main focus over the past decade, and its approach has helped it neutralize potential threats. In July, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said the campaign had attracted some 4.7 million civil servants. Last year, the government sentenced Sun Lijun, who was a former public security officer, to life imprisonment for being involved in corruption and other crimes. Jinping has repeatedly said that under his rule, corruption would not be allowed to flourish. It should be noted that the Chinese president’s call to continue the campaign against corruption came at a time when his government abandoned the “Zero-COVID” policy. On Sunday, January 8, 2023, the Chinese government reopened its border, which had been closed for nearly three years after the removal of all COVID-related measures such as mass testing and rapid closures. The Chinese government is making efforts to improve the country’s economy as COVID rules have now been relaxed. The nation complies with a record quota of local government bonds and increases its budget deficit. According to reports, the country’s economy is expected to experience a jump in growth rates of around 5% before the end of this year. Image: AP

