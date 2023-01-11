DC court weighs E. Jean Carrolls versus Trump





WASHINGTON A District of Columbia court questioned on Tuesday whether Donald J. Trump was acting in his capacity as president when he made disparaging comments about a writer who accused him of rape more than two years ago decades.

Arguments, presented for more than two and a half hours before nine judges, largely focused on technical legal issues related to when, under District of Columbia law, a person must be construed as acting as employee of an organization in this case, the federal government rather than an individual.

How the court’s rules will likely determine the future, if any, of the case brought by writer E. Jean Carroll, who sued Mr. Trump for defamation. Any decision could also have wider consequences for other government officials, as federal law essentially protects them from being sued for actions in the course of their duties.

No decision is expected for several weeks, and it was unclear from the arguments what the court was looking at.

A federal appeals court in New York had asked the District of Columbia Court of Appeals, a local court similar to a state supreme court, to clarify how its employer liability law applied to remarks by Mr. Trump. But several judges expressed concern about how they could do so without a more detailed factual record that would shed light on Mr. Trump’s motivation when he discussed Ms. Carroll disparagingly.

What you need to know about the charges of E. John Carrolls

Map 1 of 5

Two trials. E. Jean Carroll, a writer who says former President Donald J. Trump raped her in the mid-1990s, has filed two separate lawsuits against the former president. Here’s what you need to know:

How did Trump respond to her claims? After Ms. Carrolls’ account appeared as an excerpt from her book in New York magazine, Mr. Trump flatly denied her accusations, saying she was a total lie, that the assault never happened and that he couldn’t have raped her because she wasn’t his type.

Why did she also sue him for defamation? In 2019, Ms Carroll filed a libel suit against Mr Trump in New York for making derogatory comments and calling her a liar after her memoir was published. On October 19, the former president was questioned under oath in the case.

Judge Catharine Friend Easterly noted that in employer liability cases there is usually a jury verdict and a court record. In this case, there is only one complaint from Ms. Carroll. Judge John P. Howard also questioned whether the case warranted further investigation.

But lawyers for the Justice Department and Mr. Trump argued that what is on the public record now that Mr. Trump was the president at the time and his comments were in response to questions from reporters was enough to say he was acting as a government employee.

A lawyer for Mr Trump, Alina Habba, also denied Ms Carrolls’ accusations.

But a lawyer for Ms Carroll, Joshua Matz, argued the court should rule that Mr Trump was acting outside the scope of his job in defaming Ms Carroll because he did so for personal reasons rather than to serve the interests of the United States. States.

Several judges also expressed concern that the quirks of the case could distort District of Columbia law, which seeks to hold ordinary employers accountable when their employees harm people in the course of their work. but not when acting alone.

The libel lawsuit dates back to 2019, when Ms Carroll released a memoir accusing Mr Trump of assaulting her in a dressing room at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in the mid-1990s. Mr Trump called her a liar and said that she was not my type. She then sued him for defamation.

A year later, the Justice Department took on Trump’s defense, citing the Westfall Act, which allows the federal government to enter as a defendant in lawsuits against federal officials. If a court approves such a substitution, then the suit must be dismissed under sovereign immunity.

Since then, the court case has been consumed by a struggle over whether the Justice Department’s intervention was warranted. Lawyers for Ms. Carroll argued that Mr. Trump was acting as a private citizen. Mr Trump’s lawyers have argued that he spoke to the media while in office, so he was acting in his capacity as president.

In October 2020, a Federal Court Judge for the District of Manhattan, Lewis A. Kaplan, dismissed the Justice Department’s intervention, ruling that Mr. Trump had spoken of Ms. Carroll as a private citizen and therefore could be sued for defamation.

But in September 2022, a New York appeals court challenged that decision. By a 2-1 vote, a three-judge panel asked the District of Columbia Court of Appeals to first determine whether, under DC law and precedent, Mr. Trump was acting as a President when he made his comments about Ms Carroll.

While the decision could determine the future of Ms Carrolls’ defamation case, it will not be the final word in what has become a long legal battle between her and Mr Trump.

In November, New York State amended a law to allow prosecutions for sexual assault allegations that occurred more than 20 years earlier. Ms Carroll immediately filed a separate lawsuit accusing Mr Trump of rape and seeking damages.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/01/10/us/politics/trump-carroll-suit.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

