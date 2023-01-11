Politics
Sabah’s bitter turmoil is ‘litmus test’ for Anwar
YOUR SAYS | At present, Bung’s failed move left Hajiji with the upper hand.
Anwar tries to repair fences in Sabah, but Hajiji seems reluctant
Prostrate: We have to ask ourselves what does Sabah represent as a nation-state? Is there respect for democracy and the rule of law? Why should a shameful traitor like Sabah BN leader Bung Moktar Radin be allowed to sow disunity and threaten to bring down the Sabah government through defections?
Currently there is a simple majority and that is enough to run Sabah effectively as the latest bills passed without incident. It is time for Sabah to show that he will run his own politics for his own benefit and not for the benefit of the politics of the peninsula which is decidedly sleazy and self-serving.
Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is obviously looking to retain Ahmad Zahid Hamidi as Umno chairman for his own survival, and now it looks like he’s giving face and even being a cheerleader for Bung, of all people!
Just before the 15th general election, Zahid was deemed utterly corrupt facing multiple corruption charges. Bung is also facing a corruption trial. He was an utterly shameful Umno parliamentarian with his characteristic sexist, racist and vulgar remarks.
After the election, Bung showed his true colors by defecting as the anti-hopping law does not apply in Sabah. Sad to see the “unity” government dependent on highly dubious figures who are an obvious obstacle to reformasi.
Anwar must promote the values of the reformasi that our neighbor Indonesia carries with constancy. Anwar should seek advice from reformist Indonesian President Joko Widodo on how to deal with corrupt and treacherous politicians. Anwar rips at the barrel.
Sabah’s Chief Minister, Hajiji Noor, must stick to his guns and not reward betrayal.
Bung and his band of traitors should stay in the opposition and fulfill their democratic role, thus keeping the government in check. Sabah should lead the way in good governance. Warisan and Umno traitors like Bung have shown their hand and it’s dirty. The people of Sabah deserve better and hope reformasi in politics can start there at least.
Loose: In my humble opinion, it is player (a show) that the actors of the federation must come and “smooth” things. One thing consistent with frogs, current and ex-Umno MPs, is that their principles are all for themselves. They know each other so well that they know what the other party is doing, putting as much pressure as possible to get the most out of it.
At present, Bung’s failed move left Hajiji with the upper hand. If all goes as planned, he will eat the humble pie and return to his ministry or a job at a government-related company. He has to, he has no comrades in this fight, only other rent seekers who will sell themselves to the highest bidder, and he is not.
Hajiji plans to make an example of him but will eventually let him in. He also wants to be chief minister for a while yet.
New day: Prime Minister, it is understood that you are part of a federal unity government with a longtime enemy. It doesn’t have to translate to Sabah.
This is an opportunity to get rid of a very dubious politician who has more than once dipped his hand in money. I am still awaiting the outcome of the Felcra power plant debacle which has gone very quiet over the past year or so. Bung will not fail the majority. Let Sabah sort out her mess.
WhiteKite6010: My opinion is that while having Bung as chief minister is questionable, having GRS members in the cabinet is also not wise given Bersatu Secretary General Hamzah Zainudin’s statement that their hearts are still with PN.
Just imagine Anwar’s cabinet plans and strategies being leaked to the opposition.
Anonymous_47029368: Hard to believe that Bung would have done what he did on his own without the approval of Zahid and possibly Anwar as well. Hajiji and his group were previously from Bersatu, so probably not considered ‘own person’ and should therefore be reversed and replaced by ‘own person’.
Their miscalculation is that five assembly members of Umno dare not follow their instructions because there is no anti-hopping law in Sabah yet. The next thing to expect is that Anwar will ask Harapan to withdraw his support for Hajiji.
Fair play: It’s now. It’s now or never. Anwars’ negotiation skill is the litmus test. If he can achieve this – satisfy all parties in this political imbroglio in Sabah – he will survive for the five in the unity government.
The above is a selection of comments posted by Malaysiakini the subscribers. Only paid subscribers can post comments. Over the past year, Malaysians have posted over 100,000 comments. Join Malaysiakini community and help set the news agenda. Subscribe now.
These comments are compiled to reflect the views of Malaysiakini subscribers on matters of public interest. Malaysiakini does not intend to present these views as facts.
