Imran slams ministers for their reckless remarks against the Taliban





ISLAMABAD:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan has harshly criticized ‘imported government’ ministers for issuing irresponsible statements against the Taliban-led Afghan administration amid rising terrorism, warning that if the Afghan government decides to stop cooperating with Pakistan, it may lead to an “endless” war on terrorism.

Addressing a seminar on the resurgence of terrorism in Pakistan via video link on Tuesday, the PTI chairman said the ‘rogue government’ was not serious in dealing with the issue of terrorism as they were more interested to put an end to their corruption cases because of where terrorism resurfaces.

According to a statement released by the PTI, Imran said the “non-serious attitude of the imported government” clearly reflected the ministers’ irresponsible statements that they were planning to attack Afghanistan.

The seminar was also addressed by Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, PTI senior official Murad Saeed as well as security analysts Dr Amir Raza and Imtiaz Gull.

He said the coalition government was not focusing on talks with his Afghan counterpart as Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was traveling the world but had no time to travel to the neighboring country to find a solution. amicably to prevent the repetition of unfortunate incidents in Pak. -Afghan border.

The PTI president warned that another war on terror would become a curse for the country if relations with Afghanistan deteriorate.

He went on to say that “the imported government has stopped development funds for the war-torn amalgamated tribal areas” and even the provinces have not given the promised shares of the NFC prize to the former federally administered tribal areas. , which were once considered the most peaceful region. He noted that creating opportunities could prevent tribal peoples from falling into the hands of terrorists.

He said the rise in terrorism would hit the KP hardest, noting that the country’s tribal belt suffered the most in the latest wave of terrorism.

Read Senior army brass pledge to fight terrorism amid resurgence of TTP

“I pay tribute to the people of KP who took to the streets against terrorism,” he added.

He pointed out that the federal government did not invite the KP chief minister to the recent meetings of the National Security Committee (NSC).

Imran urged the government to reflect on the development of the situation, as Pakistan “cannot bear another wave of terrorism”.

Talking about the peace talks with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan by the PTI government, Imran said his opponents should not lie to the people as all the stakeholders had sat down and been told about the need for talks with the TTP and plan. resettle their limbs. “Military operations may be part of the comprehensive peace agreement, but they ‘never’ bear fruit,” he said, urging the government to engage with the Taliban to prevent terrorist activity on the ground. Pakistani soil.

“We had a golden opportunity after the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan; we tried to improve our ties with the Ashraf Ghani government as best we could and decided not to interfere in Afghan affairs,” he said. he added.

Imran said that when the Taliban took power, Pakistan also continued to engage with them and “we helped evacuate foreigners from Afghanistan.”

He said the TTP issue could have been resolved at that time as the new Afghan government was pro-Pakistan and could have exerted influence over the TTP. He said that after the Taliban came to power, they asked the TTP to return to Pakistan.

This was the time, he said, when a peaceful settlement was most needed. However, he said the “imported government” mishandled the issue.

Regarding the Centre’s criticism of the KP government, the PTI President clarified that border control was the responsibility of the federal government and not the provincial government.

“I said before that when you can’t control your economy, you can’t control terrorism,” he added.

Imran said the ill-equipped police could not cope with the growing wave of terrorism because the terrorists were well-equipped with modern weapons that the United States left behind.

Read more Are you with us or with TTP, Pakistan to ask the Afghan Taliban

He said the federal government should exercise caution and seek KP’s opinion on the overall terrorism situation.

Imran criticized Bilawal for seeking US help against terrorism, warning that Pakistan should not seek US help as it would lead to internal discord among locals if drone attacks were carried out .

“Pakistan has already suffered the most from support in the United States and I have been criticized for my statements against support,” he added. “Not a single Pakistani was involved in 9/11, but Pervez Musharraf plunged the country into a war from which the country suffered immensely,” he added.

The PTI leader demanded a national consensus policy against terrorism, warning that if the government did not get serious, chaos would spread across the country.

He said that Pakistan had already suffered greatly due to its participation in the United States’ war on terrorism for 20 years.

Imran said he was of the view that the country should have remained neutral, adding that by doing so, Pakistan’s enemies would not have had the chance to use the situation to their advantage.

Imran said suicide attacks were the most destructive and even the United States suffered the most because it had no solution to such attacks.

During the ousting of the PTI government, Imran said he was overthrown by a foreign-backed plot.

Imran harshly criticized the “imported government for begging before the world”, adding that Pakistan’s economy had never suffered so much in history.

“If terrorism is not dealt with seriously, it could have dangerous consequences for the country and that too at a time when our economic conditions cannot bear it at all,” he warned.

On the occasion, the KP CM said, “The PTI has been in power in the KP since 2013.” Mahmood said that every effort had been made to ensure lasting peace in the volatile province.

He said all the institutions had been destroyed in the old Fata and the PTI government was leaving no stone unturned to uplift the tribal districts.

Murad Saeed said that the US and the West release secret documents every 20 years, however, “we never brought the fact to the masses”.

He said that when the United States left Afghanistan, there were fears of a civil war erupting there. Murad raised the question that what happened all of a sudden, that the friendly neighboring country turned into an enemy.

Murad recalled that during the government led by Imran, there were no military operations or drone strikes in any part of the country.

He said the United States started blaming others when they suffered defeat, adding that it was said that Imran should not have said absolutely no because it upset the United States.

Murad said that the United States and its enablers overthrew Imran’s government, adding that after the regime change operation, the neighbor was upset and terrorism started.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2395093/terror-uptick-imran-warns-govt-against-attacking-afghanistan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos