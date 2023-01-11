Trump claims credit for Kevin McCarthy becoming president





Donald Trump claims that Kevin McCarthy won the presidency. Trump says he convinced the 20 hardline “Never Kevin” Republicans to support McCarthy. “I started calling them and I started getting people to agree with me and join me,” Trump said. Loading Something is loading.

Former President Donald Trump claims credit for securing the presidency from Rep. Kevin McCarthy.

On Tuesday, Trump phoned “Just the News, No Noise,” a show on Real America’s Voice, when he made the comments.

“As for the critical moment, you know, you had 20 people who were pretty tough, and they happen to be really good friends of mine,” Trump said.

The former president said he started making calls because he “didn’t like what was going on”.

“It was starting to look a little chaotic. It was starting to look a little bad,” Trump said. “And what happened was I started calling them and I started getting people to agree with me and join me.”

Trump added that after his calls, “disaster” had been averted.

“I think if they left, and you had two and a half days, three days in between. I don’t know if anything could have happened to you with a Democrat, to be honest with you,” said Trump. “I don’t know if that thing would ever have been done.”

McCarthy thanked Trump on Saturday after hardline Republicans led by Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz finally gave McCarthy the votes he needed. Trump in his Tuesday interview said he also spoke to Gaetz.

“But I want to especially thank President Trump. I don’t think you should doubt, nobody should doubt his influence. He was with me from the beginning,” McCarthy said Saturday.

“And he was all in. He was calling me and he was calling others. And he really was. I was just talking to him tonight to help get those final votes,” McCarthy said.

On Saturday, Trump also took to Truth Social and welcomed McCarthy’s victory.

“I have greatly helped Kevin McCarthy achieve the position of Speaker of the House,” he wrote.

However, Trump has been a bit hesitant in his support for McCarthy, especially after the California congressman failed to win the Speaker’s nomination three times in a row on January 3, the opening day of the 118th Congress. .

“We’ll see what happens,” Trump told NBC News on Jan. 3. “Everyone calls me asking for my support. We’ll see how it all works out.”

It’s also unclear how much influence Trump had on intra-party negotiations within the GOP, as opposed to the concessions McCarthy made to Republican resisters.

On Jan. 6, GOP Rep. Matt Rosendale was seen pushing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene away when she tried to pass him a phone. The phone screen showed there was a call in progress with an individual named “DT”, and Greene later confirmed to reporters that it was Trump on the phone.

McCarthy was finally elected president in the early hours of Saturday morning, after 15 ballots.

Representatives for Trump and McCarthy did not immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.

