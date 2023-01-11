Ex-PM Khan warns tensions with Afghan Taliban could fuel terror in Pakistan





ISLAMABAD

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday pleaded for a cooperative bilateral relationship with Afghanistan’s Taliban leaders, warning that mutual tensions could turn his country’s counter-terrorism efforts into a “disastrous forever war”.

Khan spoke at a seminar in the capital, Islamabad, as a new wave of terrorism grips Pakistan, especially its northwestern districts near the Afghan border, killing hundreds. security personnel and civilians.

Much of the violence is blamed or claimed by militants linked to the outlawed Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) insurgent group, known as the Pakistani Taliban. Militants, including TTP leaders, took refuge in Afghanistan after fleeing Pakistani counter-terrorism operations and carried out terror attacks from there.

FILE – Pakistani security officials inspect a damaged truck at the site of the suicide bombing on the outskirts of Quetta, Pakistan November 30, 2022. The Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan, also known as the Pakistani Taliban , claimed responsibility for the attack .

The violence has strained Islamabad’s otherwise good ties with Kabul and prompted Pakistani authorities to repeatedly urge the Taliban administration to prevent TTP militants from using Afghan soil to plan cross-border terror raids. .

Khan accused the government of his successor Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of issuing “dangerously irresponsible” statements against the de facto Afghan Taliban authorities and causing strain in bilateral relations rather than seeking cooperation in the the fight against the terrorist threat led by the TTP.

FILE – Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is seen in Karachi, April 13, 2022.

“If the Afghan government stops cooperating with us or you spoil relations with them, then this war on terror in Pakistan will become endless and turn into a major disaster for us,” the former prime minister said.

The TTP is known to be an offshoot of the Afghan Taliban, providing shelter and recruits to the latter for their two decades of successful insurgency against US-led international forces in Afghanistan. Islamist insurgents seized power in August 2021 as all US-led foreign troops withdrew from the country.

Pakistani Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah suggested last week in a television interview that the Pakistani military might launch cross-border strikes against TTP targets. His statement sparked a strong reaction from the Afghan authorities and a willingness to defend themselves against such action.

Sanaullah later backtracked and the Foreign Ministry later ruled out any cross-border military action, saying that as a responsible member of the United Nations, Pakistan will always respect “territorial integrity and political independence”. from Afghanistan.

Sustained Pakistani operations against TTP bases in border areas over the past decade have forced militants to flee to their Afghan hideouts.

Islamabad officials argue that TTP leaders and commanders have moved and operated with greater freedom since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan.

FILE – Pakistani Tehrik-i-Taliban armed militants pose for photos next to a captured armored vehicle in the Pakistani-Afghan border town of Landikotal November 10, 2008.

The Afghan Taliban reject claims that they allow any group, including the TTP, to threaten Pakistan or other foreign countries in accordance with their counter-terrorism commitments to the world. Critics question those claims, citing the murder of Egyptian-born al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri at a residential compound in Kabul last year.

Khan, who was ousted in a parliamentary no-confidence vote last year, said on Tuesday that around 30,000 Pakistanis, including TTP fighters and their families, have taken refuge on Afghan soil.

The former prime minister urged the Sharif government to engage with Kabul authorities to encourage the repatriation of refugees and resolve the issue through peaceful means rather than military might.

Sharif and his aides alleged that Khan’s decision to open talks with the TTP emboldened the group to unleash its recent wave of terrorism in Pakistan.

The ousted Khan administration opened peace talks with the TTP, brokered and organized by the Afghan Taliban. But the process collapsed last November when the group ended a ceasefire, accusing the government of violating the terms of the agreement.

Khan also warned Islamabad in his speech on Tuesday against seeking security assistance from Washington in counterterrorism efforts, saying it would escalate terrorism in Pakistan. He warned, citing intelligence information from his tenure, that combat-hardened TTP militants are now armed with weapons that US and NATO forces left behind in Afghanistan.

The former prime minister noted that the Pakistani police are relatively ill-equipped and lack training to deal with the threat.

The TTP, listed as a global terrorist organization by the United States, emerged in Pakistan’s border areas in 2007. All of its key leaders and commanders were killed in US drone strikes against their hideouts on both sides of the border when US forces were stationed in Afghanistan. .

Analysts say TTP fighters openly issue threats and statements against Pakistan and key politicians because they seem confident they will receive some kind of support from the ruling Taliban in return for services they have rendered to the Afghan insurgency against US-led forces.

Ejaz Haider, a Pakistani defense and foreign policy expert, wrote in an article in the local online newspaper BOL NEWS this week that even a new round of military operations against the TTP could pose serious challenges to the troops.

He noted that when Pakistan had previously launched operations against TTP bases in border areas, the Afghan Taliban were busy fighting foreign troops on the other side and hiding from US drone strikes at the same time.

“Now the situation is different. Foreign troops are gone and Afghanistan is controlled by the TTA [the Afghan Taliban]”, Haider said. “The TTP is and will be supported by the TTA,” he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/ex-pm-khan-warns-tensions-with-afghan-taliban-could-fuel-terror-in-pakistan/6912575.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos