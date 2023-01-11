Riot in Brazil highlights close ties between Bolsonaro and Trump





In August 2021, the son of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaros traveled to Sioux Falls, SD to meet with some of former President Donald Trump’s most prominent purveyors of false allegations of mass voter fraud.

Eduardo Bolsonaro issued a dire warning to the group, which included Stephen K. Bannon, Trump’s former senior adviser: Brazil’s electronic voting system was ridiculous and vulnerable to mass fraud, he said according to a recording of the event.

How Bolsonaros’ rhetoric and then his silence fueled Brazil’s assault

The rally was part of the prologue to events unfolding in Brazil on Sunday, when Bolsonaros supporters stormed government buildings, smashing windows and assaulting police in a startling echo of the pro-Trump riot on Capitol Hill. American on January 6, 2021. Like Trump, Bolsonaro had spent months predicting mass fraud, then refused to concede defeat after losing his October election.

Although no evidence has emerged that Bolsonaro or his son played a direct role in the riots in the Brazilian capital, it is clear the family has been fomenting anger against democratic institutions as part of a playbook which reflected their deep ties to Trump and those that fueled his own push. cast doubt on the results of the American elections.

As Trump backed Jair Bolsonaro’s re-election, prominent US Holocaust deniers made inroads into Bolsonaro’s movement and family, according to interviews and public records. Eduardo Bolsonaro discussed voter fraud with Bannon and had lunch with former Trump adviser Jason Miller, while Donald Trump Jr. spoke remotely at a rally in Brazil last year to argue that outside forces sought to undermine Bolsonaros’ campaign.

Over the past few months, Bannon has used his War Room podcast to fuel allegations of fraud in Bolsonaros’ loss and insist that proof of systematic cheating was at hand. When rioters broke into Brazilian government buildings on Sunday, Bannon took to the social media site Gettr to call out the pro-Bolsonaro crowds of Brazilian freedom fighters.

Bolsonaro’s new life as a Florida man: Fast food shopping and selfies

The parallels between Trump and Bolsonaro show how an anti-democratic ideology espoused by Trump has been exported abroad and enlisted by foreign leaders and their allies. Besides Brazil, Trump supporters have forged ties with far-right leaders in Hungary and other parts of Europe. While Bolsonaro and Trump were eventually forced out of office, with democratic institutions ratifying the will of voters, the recent unrest has highlighted just how entangled the Trump network has become in Bolsonaro’s political world.

Bolsonaro hasn’t publicly called for an insurrection, but he has hinted it could happen, saying if he loses re-election, Brazil could face worse problems than when Trump supporters stormed the Capitol. , an assertion which, according to some Brazilian observers, could have precipitated the riot this past weekend in Braslia.

Trump, who did not respond to a request for comment, has not taken an active role on Bolsonaro’s board since his election defeat, even though the Brazilian leader has since moved to Florida, Trump’s home state. , reported the Washington Post. While there were talks of Bolsonaro attending Trump’s New Year’s Eve party at his Mar-a-Lago club, the Brazilian leader did not attend, according to Trump advisers who spoke undercover anonymity to discuss private conversations.

Trump has expressed repeated admiration for Bolsonaro, and the two have spoken to each other in recent months, but two advisers said Trump has not spoken to him this year.

The Bolsonaros could not be reached for comment; Jair Bolsonaro tweeted that he deplored depredations and invasions of public buildings and only supported peaceful protests.

Key to Trump’s close connection to Bolsonaro is Bannon, the former Goldman Sachs banker who became a leading nationalist and helped engineer Trump upset victory in 2016.

Bannon has defended his involvement in Brazilian politics, saying in an interview that he has concerns about the legitimacy of Brazil’s elections and stating his closeness to the former Brazilian president’s son.

People know Eduardo and I are pretty close, the far-right pundit told The Post.

In 2018, as Bolsonaro was running for president of Brazil, his son Eduardo, a federal lawmaker, approached Bannon for advice, the former Trump adviser said. Bannon had left the White House the previous summer after serving as Trump’s chief strategist.

Bannon and the young Bolsonaro first met in New York in the summer of 2018 and discussed social media strategy, among other campaign topics. Bannon recalled praising Bolsonaro’s use of Facebook to give voters an intimate view of his life.

I said, Your campaign is like Salvinis, Bannon told the candidates’ son, referring to Matteo Salvini, the far-right Italian populist who led his nationalist Northern League to a solid victory in the 2018 election in his country.

Bannon at the time sought to unite populist movements in Europe in opposition to the trading bloc of the continents. But he also warned young Bolsonaro about safety, warning him that his father should extend his protection details and avoid crowds of people at airports and other public places. The frontrunner candidate was stabbed during a campaign event in September of the same year.

When Jair Bolsonaro was elected in 2018, he attributed the victory in part to his closeness to the US president, who praised the man he called Donald Trump of South America. Bolsonaro visited the United States in the spring of 2019 and hosted a dinner at the Brazilian Embassy in Washington at which Bannon sat next to him. The next day, Bolsonaro met Trump at the White House, where they held what amounted to a political love party. During their joint press conference, Bolsonaro and Trump spoke so similarly that their favorite phrases sometimes overlapped, with both men professing unity against what they called fake news.

As the coronavirus ravaged Brazil and Bolsonaro opposed vaccination mandates and masking, his re-election prospects dimmed. Trump, also hurt by his mixed message on covid-19, lost re-election and claimed the election was stolen, a message Bolsonaro and his son have focused on, pushed in part by Trump advisers.

To that end, Eduardo Bolsonaro traveled to South Dakota in August 2021 to attend a cybersecurity forum hosted by Mike Lindell, the MyPillow executive who alleged Trump’s election was stolen by machines. to vote electronically. Bannon was also present.

In his speech, Eduardo Bolsonaro said his father exposed how hackers could break into Brazil’s electronic voting machines, echoing similar claims made by Trump regarding his election. He showed the symposium video of a gathering of thousands of Brazilians protesting what one speaker called a rigged election.

The following month, former Trump adviser Miller attended a conference organized by the Brazilian branch of the US-based conservative Political Action Committee. Miller did not respond to a request for comment. At the same conference, Donald Trump Jr., appearing via video, said if people didn’t think China was trying to undermine Brazil’s election, you weren’t watching, according to a New York Times report. Trump Jr. declined to comment.

On January 4, 2021, two days before Trump supporters stormed the Capitol, several members of the Bolsonaro family, including Eduardo, visited the White House, according to visitor records released by the committee of the Chamber charged with investigating the January 6 attack. The purpose of the visit, and who met them, is not known.

Allegations of voter fraud were seized upon by both Bolsonaros supporters and Trump allies after the first round of voting in October left Bolsonaro behind Luiz Incio Lula da Silva. Bannon claimed the outcome was mathematically impossible because the Bolsonaros party had simultaneously strengthened its hand in the federal legislature. He said the fact that the incumbents finished behind Lula in this first round was a very strong warning for MAGA and for all the Republicans of the games that are played in these elections.

Bannon joined Lula’s criticism in seizing on a Brazilian Armed Forces report that found no issues in the October contest, but warned of potential vulnerabilities when voting machines are connected to the Internet. He suggested Bolsonaro should have acted on the report while he was still in power.

I believe in taking a stand and making your point, the military audit report gets to the heart of the outstanding issues with the election, he told the Post. This should have been a priority before Lula’s inauguration.

Matthew Tyrmand, who frequently appears on the far-right Bannons podcast to discuss world news, blamed Bolsonaro more directly for leaving the country rather than staying to contest the results. Director of Project Veritas, the right-wing group known for its undercover operations, Tyrmand, in an interview with The Post on Monday, invoked Bolsonaro’s prediction from 2021 that he had three options: be killed, arrested or re-elected .

I don’t remember him saying going to Disney was the fourth option, Tyrmand said. He was the executive. He needed to work with the military along constitutional lines, and he didn’t.

Following Bolsonaros’ loss, Bannon continued to suggest on his podcast that Brazil’s election was fraudulent, a claim Lindell also made in an interview with The Post.

A channel operated by the Bannons show on the Telegram messaging app has shared news stories calling the vote corrupt and attacking election observers.

After the election, Eduardo Bolsonaro strategized about his father’s political future during a visit with Trump to Mar-a-Lago, met Miller and spoke on the phone with Bannon, The Post reported. At the time, tens of thousands of Bolsonaro supporters, holding signs in English reading #BrazilWasStolen, staged protests in more than 20 cities, calling on military leaders to overturn the election results.

The army refused and Lula was inaugurated on January 1. Bolsonaro did not attend, skipping the usual transfer of power that exemplified the country’s democratic process. Instead, he flew to Florida, where he reportedly stayed at an Orlando property owned by Brazilian MMA fighter Jos Aldo. An Aldo official did not respond to a request for comment.

In a farewell speech, Bolsonaro said the election was unfair but called on supporters to uphold the standards and the constitution.

A week later, Bolsonaros supporters stormed government buildings in the nation’s capital. Hundreds were arrested and Bolsonaro remained in Florida.

Joshua Dawsey and Alice Crites contributed to this report.

