US Should Reject Turkish Hostage Policy

To say that if Ankara doesn’t get the F-16s it wants from the United States, it will get Russian jets is to accept Turkey’s hostage policy, says Endy Zemenides, executive director of American Leadership Council (HALC), explaining that this is not the case. a real dilemma.

Zemenides details the reasons why the United States, with its very strong bargaining power, should not proceed with such a sale unless it obtains important compromises and a substantial policy change from Ankara.

There’s this theory that if Ankara doesn’t get what it wants from the United States, it will buy more Russian weapons systems. You say it’s not a real dilemma. Can you explain your reasoning?

This theory accepts the premise of Turkey’s hostage policy. It essentially legitimizes Turkish blackmail: Give us the F-16s or we’ll buy Russian planes. It’s not a real dilemma, it’s not the choice before us. This is the argument used by registered and unregistered Turkish agents and its apologists. We should not present Russian jets as the only alternative the Turks have. This is not correct. Allow me to remind you that in September, [Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan’s spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said Turkey was considering the possibility of Eurofighter Typhoons. So when we say that Turkey will get either American planes or Russian planes, we are only making assumptions. And we are making the same argument that Turkey supporters in Washington are using to make this sale and upgrade. Moreover, Turkey is not ready to accept, and there is no indication that any other government in Ankara will be ready to accept, the conditions that Congress seeks to impose.

The prevailing opinion, however, is that it is in Greece’s interest for Turkey to be monitored by the United States, and that this can only be achieved if Ankara uses American weapons. Do you disagree?

Even if Turkey’s penchant for Russia is not a foregone conclusion, it is clear that its relations with the West are transactional and not based on shared values ​​and interests.

Again, this speculation is not based on either history or current reality. What US surveillance are we talking about here? Let me remind you that Turkey is using US weapons to occupy Cyprus and challenge Greek sovereignty in the Aegean Sea. It lends its F-16s to Azerbaijan to fight against Armenia and Artsakh. The same is happening in Syria. Also, the argument that Turkey should have F-16s instead of Russian jets is moot. What if they got the upgraded F-16s that share some elements with the F35s without having to give up the Russian S400s? Wouldn’t that give them the opportunity to test their S400s against upgraded F16 technology and thus make Greece’s upgraded F-16s and its potential F35 fleet more vulnerable? This is not a well thought out position. Moreover, the whole point of the Pappas amendment and the conditions that Senator Menendez insists on is that Turkish policy and behavior change before the transfer of advanced American weapons.

So, is the HALC’s position that the United States should surrender Turkey to Russia?

Of course not. But again, that’s not the choice we have. There is a consensus among Turkish experts that the country’s Eurasists prevailed over the Atlanticists. Thus, even if Turkey’s penchant for Russia is not a foregone conclusion, it is clear that its relations with the West are transactional and not based on shared values ​​and interests. HALC’s position is that if Turkey is to restore its privileged relationship with the US arms industry, it must become a reliable NATO ally, honor democratic rights and human rights, and use American arms to promote the Western alliance and its values ​​not to work against them.

But since these conditions that you describe cannot be met at this stage by Turkey, what if we see the purchase of Russian aircraft without the conditions that could be applied in the case of the sale of F-16?

An additional purchase of Russian weapons systems would violate CAATSA and put Turkey under pressure for even more US sanctions. Second, the Turkish Air Force fleet consists entirely of F-16s, so replacing them with Russian aircraft would be an extremely expensive undertaking and would require drastic retraining of its pilots. Finally, NATO would never allow Russian jets to integrate into NATO systems. Turkey’s switch to the Russian option would increase Greece’s potential qualitative advantage in air power. It might even add a short-term quantitative benefit. Transitioning US fighter jets would also require rethinking Turkey’s homegrown fighter platform, its real long-term goal. Again, this adds time and cost to Turkey’s efforts and extends the margin of any Greek advantage.

Let’s not forget that the last time Turkey faced restrictions on the transfer of US weapons (the Patriot missile system), it chose a Russian alternative (S400). This was ultimately not beneficial for Ankara. The United States has significant bargaining power and should not accept any sale of F-16s without significant compromises and policy changes vis-à-vis Turkey.

There also seems to be a misunderstanding about the conditions Senator Menendez is setting to greenlight such a sale.

Senator Menendez never said he would allow the sale of F-16s unless Turkey stopped overflights of the Aegean Sea. Senator Menendez insists on this condition, but much more than that. There is also the case of the senator [James] Risch, whom you yourself interviewed for Kathimerini. They both have a host of issues that need to be resolved before this sale goes ahead. The various letters from Congress to the administration on this issue clearly show that the S400 issue, Sweden’s and Finland’s NATO membership, Turkey’s belligerence against the Kurds, its continued occupation of Cyprus with American weapons, are all questions, in addition to the Aegean Sea, which must be addressed. All these problems are substantial, beyond the problem of the Aegean Sea.