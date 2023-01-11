Eyes on 2024: Georgia on Trump’s mind





January 10, 2023, 3:35 PM UTC

By Bridget Bowman and Ben Kamisar

A Georgian grand jury investigating attempts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to nullify the 2020 election has completed its work, according to a judges’ decision on Monday. While it’s unclear whether the grand juries’ findings will be made public, Trump took to his social media platform on Monday to defend himself.

NBC News Vaughn Hillyard reports that Trump posted on his Truth Social account that my phone calls to Georgia officials were PERFECT. He also added that the call to the Secretary of State challenged election integrity, or lack thereof, which is my right/duty, referencing his controversial phone call with Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which Trump stated, I just want to find 11,780 votes.

The impending grand jury report highlights how Trump’s lies about the 2020 election continue to define his political future and after candidates echoing those lies were voted down in several midterm battleground states.

In other campaign news

Returning Garys: Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., will lead the Democratic Senate Campaign Committee again after a successful election cycle in 2022. Hell also has two vice chairs: Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., and Sen. Alex Padilla, D -Calif.

Pelican State Politics: Louisiana’s gubernatorial race continues to heat up, with GOP State Treasurer John Schroder jumping into the contest on Monday. Also on Monday, GOP Rep. Mike Johnson took sides in the gubernatorial race, endorsing Attorney General Jeff Landry.

Florida men: Politico reports that Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., is heading into the next election cycle, adding that he’s focused on his re-election next year, but he’s also not entirely ruling out a possible future candidacy for Senate GOP leader or an offer from the White House. On the Democratic side, NBC News Marc Caputo reports that former Miami Mayor Manny Diaz has stepped down as state party chairman.

No Confidence: NBC News Henry Gomez reports that the Alabama Republican Party has cast a vote of no confidence in Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel.

South Carolina redesign: A three-judge panel ruled Friday that South Carolina’s 1st District was a racial gerrymander and said it should be redesigned.

Putting the social in social conservatives: Former Vice President Mike Pence is running for office this week at a prominent Baptist church as he seeks to woo social conservatives ahead of a potential presidential bid.

Dust yourself off and try again: Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams says she’ll likely run again, but didn’t specify an office or timeline for a future run for office.

