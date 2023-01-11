Politics
“Very big mistake” for the great powers to consider their influence in Southeast Asia as a zero-sum game: George Yeo – Mothership.SG
Major powers tend to view their influence in Southeast Asia compared to China as a zero-sum game, Singapore’s former foreign minister George Yeo said on Tuesday (January 10th), noting that major powers regard their presence as a zero-sum game. game makes a very big mistake and reflects a lack of understanding of Southeast Asia.
In his keynote address on Jan. 10 at the Regional Outlook Forum organized by ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute think tank, Yeo said there is a misunderstanding by some countries about the relations between the countries of Southeast Asia and China.
[Big] powers see their presence in Southeast Asia as a zero-sum game, making a very big mistake. This does not mean that because we are close to China, we are not close to them. Obviously, [the] The closer we are to China, the more we see our accounts growing, the more uncomfortable we are that our economy is circumscribed.
Southeast Asia welcomes diversification
Yeo stressed that everyone is welcome in Southeast Asia, whether Europeans or Americans, as long as the region is not asked to choose.
“No foreigner feels unwanted in Southeast Asia,” Yeo said.
Thrive in a multipolar world
Yeo also expounded on the characteristics of multipolarity, noting that the crystallization of a multipolar world will take many years.
[As] we are entering a multipolar world, Southeast Asia will play an important role because of this history, this culture. We are the most diverse region in the world.
Americans are not comfortable because they have been using their dominance for a long time. Of course, they are not comfortable because they are also used to domination.
Regarding the Russian-Ukrainian war, Yeo said it is not clear how the fight between the West and Russia will play out, but the Western alliance notes that the non-Western world is not taking sides in the conflict.
He also said that Russia, of course, has come to the conclusion that it cannot be part of the West, that it cannot be absorbed by the West.
Yeo reiterated that multipolarity is “not naturally stable” and “is inherently dynamic,” so there is a need to come together to dialogue as human beings and leave the pandemic behind.
ASEAN as a rallying point
Yeo also highlighted the role of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in a multipolar world.
He said the region holds an “easy acceptance for those who are not like us, [which] gives us a special position”.
He said ASEAN can achieve this by:
“not stepping in, saying we’re right, you’re wrong, and that’s the way the world should be. But just being gracious, showing respect, nodding, acknowledging.”
Yeo also praised Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s skillful handling of the Group of 20 (G20) summit held in Bali, Indonesia in November 2022, which was attended by US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping. .
ASEAN would be able to play a special role in navigating a multipolar world, Yeo noted, “by just being gracious, showing respect, nodding, acknowledging.”
The forum, Understanding the Drivers of Change in a Disrupted World, was organized by the think tank ISEAS – Yusof Ishak Institute to focus on key economic and political issues facing the region.
It seeks to tackle the drivers that can disrupt and reshape not just the global economic order, but more fundamentally, long-cherished paradigms about identity, religion, and political ideology.
This is the think tank’s first in-person event since the Covid-19 pandemic.
