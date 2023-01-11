The Trump and Biden classified document cases differ in essential ways. Here’s how.





Shortly after news broke that classified documents had been found in an office belonging to President Joe Biden at a Washington-based think tank, former President Donald Trump and his allies compared it to classified records seized from the residence. from Trump to Mar-a-Lago.

“When will the FBI raid Joe Biden’s many homes, possibly even the White House?” Trump posted Jan. 9 on his social media platform, Truth Social. “These documents have certainly not been declassified.”

“Joe Biden took classified documents from the White House when he was vice president,” U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga, said on Twitter. “The VP does NOT have the authority to declassify, only POTUS. Joe Biden stole classified documents. This is a very serious crime. DOJ & NARA cannot sweep this under the rug AND persecute Trump.”

This is an evolving story, and many details are still unknown, including the contents of the documents and the level of classification. But what is known to date suggests that the two situations are not equivalent.

The National Archives searched for documents from Trump’s team for more than a year, and at least 100 documents were eventually recovered. Biden’s team discovered about 10 classified documents in Biden’s office and quickly delivered them to the National Archives.

Here’s what we know.

Biden papers

Reports of Biden’s documents broke Jan. 9 when CBS News reported that Biden’s attorneys discovered documents, some with classification marks, in a locked closet on Nov. 2. They said the discovery was made while they were cleaning out Biden’s post-vice presidential office at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington DC.

The White House confirmed the story. Biden’s team said lawyers quickly notified the National Archives, which took the documents on Nov. 3. The Department of Justice reviews the documents.

“The White House is cooperating with the National Archives and the Department of Justice regarding the discovery of what appear to be Obama-Biden administration records, including a small number of documents with classified marks,” Richard Sauber said. , special counsel for Biden, in a statement.

Speaking Jan. 10 at a press conference during a visit to Mexico City, Biden said he was “surprised to hear that government documents had been brought to this office.”

Biden started the Washington DC-based think tank as an affiliate of the University of Pennsylvania, where Biden held a part-time post after his vice presidency. He used the office periodically between mid-2017 until the launch of his 2020 presidential campaign in April 2019.

The contents of the files and their classification level have not been confirmed.

Trump and others also used the news to baselessly claim that the Penn Biden Center is “funded” by China and that foreign agents had access to the documents.

The university as a whole received $54 million in donations from entities in China from 2014 to 2019, according to an April 2022 New York Post article. But that’s common practice among US institutions. From 2013 to 2020, American universities received nearly $1 billion from Chinese entities, according to information from Bloomberg News.

A spokesperson for the University of Pennsylvania told the New York Post in April that the Penn Biden Center has “never solicited or received any gifts from any Chinese or foreign entity.”

PolitiFact contacted the center for comment but did not hear back.

Trump’s papers

The FBI’s high-profile seizure in August of documents from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida followed a 19-month back-and-forth between Trump and the government over whether he owned presidential documents, how many he might have had, and whether Trump had been transparent about the questions government officials had about the documents.

Efforts to recover the documents began shortly after Trump left the White House in January 2021 and shipped presidential documents to Mar-a-Lago that by law were supposed to have been sent to the National Archives. The Presidential Archives Act defines the broad categories of documents and other items that must be turned over to the National Archives after the departure of a president.

In May 2021, National Archives officials alerted Trump’s team to documents it said were missing from its collections and demanded their return. Trump handed over the records in January 2022.

National Archives chief David Ferriero told the House Oversight and Reform Committee in February 2022 that his agency recovered 15 boxes of presidential records from Mar-a-Lago. Ferriero said the boxes contained “items marked as classified national security information.”

Because the boxes combined classified and unclassified documents, the Justice Department launched an investigation into possible mishandling of classified documents and later issued a subpoena for all files in Trump’s possession bearing trademarks. classification.

Justice Department officials visited Mar-a-Lago in June, where they received a package containing classified records.

But that was not all yet. After interviewing other Trump staffers and reviewing surveillance footage, the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago in August and found files with classification marks in at least 12 boxes in two rooms, as well as thousands of pages of additional presidential records that Trump was not supposed to. have.

How similar and different are the two situations?

The two situations are similar in some ways — but only up to a point, experts told PolitiFact.

Bradley Moss, a Washington, DC attorney who works on national security cases, told PolitiFact that there are “threshold similarities” between the cases.

“Both Mr. Trump and President Biden had documents with classification marks stored in unauthorized locations while they were private citizens,” Moss said. “This is impermissible and a violation of federal law.”

But Moss and other experts said other aspects of the cases are markedly different, at least based on what is known to the public so far.

“The Biden team and the Trump team approached this in completely different ways,” Moss said. “The Biden team did what is supposed to be done, which is to immediately notify the government of the issue after locating the documents and returning them to government control. As far as we know from media reports, the team Biden has cooperated with the investigation.”

In contrast, Moss said, “the Trump team did none of that. The Trump team has repeatedly delayed, dithered, and obfuscated” the efforts of the National Archives and the Department of Justice to recover the records of Mar-a-Lago. “They even went so far as to submit an affidavit to the Department of Justice from one of the lawyers, falsely stating that there were no more records. There were, of course, more of records, as revealed by the execution of the search warrant.”

At least 100 documents were recovered in the Mar-a-Lago search, compared to 10 reported in Biden’s case. And that doesn’t include the boxes of documents that were turned over by Trump’s team before the search.

One aspect that remains uncertain is whether the two cases also differ on motive.

As more details about the Biden case are confirmed, “one thing I will be looking for is mindset,” said Mark Osler, a law professor at the University of St. Thomas. “Were these documents taken knowing that they were classified, or by mistake, perhaps because they were mixed with other things?”

According to experts, the accidental misplacement of classified documents after government service would not necessarily rise to the level of a crime. The cases that are prosecuted are usually deliberate and intentional violations. At this point, Biden said the discovery came as a surprise.

Meanwhile, there is at least one other difference between the two cases.

Because he’s now president, “Biden can’t be sued while he’s in office,” said James Robenalt, a Thompson Hine lawyer who has studied government legal scandals dating back to Watergate in the 1970s. Trump, as a private citizen, can be sued.

