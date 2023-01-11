Did former Pakistani army chief Bajwa pursue disguised diplomatic channels with India? | India News





NEW DELHI: Senior Pakistani journalist Hamid Mir has made startling revelations about the existence of backdoor diplomatic channels between New Delhi and Islamabad during Qamar Javed Bajwa’s tenure as Pakistani army chief. In his article in the Pakistani daily Jang, Mir claimed that Bajwa had kept the Imran Khan-led government in the dark even as the military establishment held secret talks with India. The journalist gave several examples to illustrate how the former Pakistani army chief kept the channels diverted with India. suddenly replaced ISI leader Syed Asim Munir as he was disliked by Imran Khan and unsuitable for the Bajwas’ backdoor channel with India. In his column, Mir said that Pakistan chose to ignore the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) report on Kashmir (which was emphatically rejected and criticized by India) and continued the opening of the visa-free corridor linking the Gurudwara Darbar Sahib. in Kartarpur, Pakistan, with Gurdaspur in India. Ceasefire in 2021 The Pakistani journalist further claimed that the surprise announcement of a ceasefire along the Line of Control by the Indian and Pakistani armies in February 2021 was also the result of a stealth diplomacy. He added that Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry was unaware of the development. “On March 23, 2021, Narendra Modi wrote a letter to Imran Khan on Pakistan Day. These developments took the Foreign Ministry by surprise. It was only then that Yousef Al Otaiba, the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates united in the United States, revealed that secret talks between Faiz Hameed and Ajit Doval in Dubai have gone ahead,” Mir wrote. Prime Minister Modi was to visit Pakistan? Mir also claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was due to visit Pakistan in April 2021 in a bid to restore ties between neighbours. He claimed that during the visit, India was about to announce the opening of trade relations with Pakistan, while the two countries would mutually sideline the Kashmir issue for 20 years. Notably, no one on the Indian side has ever claimed or even acknowledged the existence of such a visit. The reporter claimed that then-foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who reportedly took a hawkish stance on ties with India, warned Imran against Prime Minister Modi’s alleged visit. Imran said, according to Mir. Elections were held in Pakistani-occupied Kashmir later that year. India had strongly rejected the elections, saying the polls were an attempt to cover up the illegal occupation of the region. by Pakistanis J&K special status revoked In his column, Mir also claimed that Bajwa was furious after India revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. He [Bajwa] complained to Khan Sahib [Imran] that whatever we do [Pak army] done, we did it by asking you. Khan sahib told him to go slow and let the opposition in,” Mir wrote. He added that Qureshi told Bajwa that Pakistan would not restore ties with India unless the latter revoked its ruling on Article 370 said Imran’s fiery speech to the United Nations General Assembly in which the then Pakistani prime minister targeted India scuttled backdoor talks between the neighbors in September 2021, Imran Khan disappointed Bajwa by repeating Pakistan’s old traditional stance on Kashmir in the UN General Assembly session, but Bajwa continued to give hope to India through the side channel saying there would be a breakthrough in April 2022,” Mir wrote.

