It’s a worrying case if you’re Donald Trump: Ex-attorney warns of Georgia’s damning evidence





Georgia prosecutors have completed a phase of their investigation into Donald Trump, and it looks increasingly likely that he could face consequences for his attempt to reverse his election loss there.

A special grand jury convened in Fulton County investigated whether Trump and his allies broke the law in their efforts and released a final report, which a judge will decide on January 24 whether to make it public, and former federal prosecutor Andrew Weissmann told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” the former president will have a hard time escaping legal consequences.

“He’s a man who for decades has escaped all sorts of civil and criminal liability and so, you know, I can understand that everyone, including you, is skeptical of these kinds of predictions,” Weissmann said. “But here, you know, you’ve played the tape, there’s other evidence. It’s very hard to see that the special grand jury that’s been, you know, for eight months isn’t going to find probable cause that the former president committed a crime. Remember that the standard is just probable cause and, by the way, that’s the same standard that a normal grand jury should apply to find criminal charges.

“So I think it’s just incredibly unlikely that the grand jury special report wouldn’t say the former president committed a crime, and that means the [district attorney]as well as, as I think, will have a really hard time calling that off and saying, ‘I’m not going to press charges,’ he added. “So I think, I don’t know if this is the end of the beginning or the beginning of the end, but I think we’re going to enter a new phase where we’ll see criminal charges from Georgia at against the former president on this aspect of what he did to overthrow the will of the people in a national election.

An indictment seems quite likely, Weissmann said, but the evidence for conviction is also strong.

“Two reasons why it’s a worrying case if you’re Donald Trump,” he said. “One, it’s taped, so it’s, if you’re a prosecutor, you basically say ‘please, press play,’ and you let the jury hear the real defendant, and then you have all the other evidence. to contextualize what he was doing. So he’s in the foreground, and he can’t say, “I didn’t know what was going on or it wasn’t me, the evidence was made up.” You have his own voice , which, as you mentioned and everyone has heard by now, is really damning. The second point is that this is a state charge. State charges are not presidential pardons. For example, President Trump at the end of his term issued all sorts of pardons to various criminals, including many of his own cronies, Roger Stone, Michael Flynn – they dismissed the charges and granted pardons. pardons. This is not possible with a state indictment, so if Trump or an ally were to become p resident, it has nothing to do with these charges.”

“So these are the ones that, if you’re Donald Trump and his defense attorneys, you know full well how much they could really hold if a strong case is presented to a Georgia state jury,” Weissman added.

Watch the segment below or at this link.

