Sweden will not meet Turkey’s conditions for a vote on NATO membership

Sweden is looking forward to joining NATO. But not too much, however, as the Nordic country is unlikely to adhere to all the conditions Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has set out to secure his approval. Turkey confirms both that we did what we said we would do, but they also say that they want things that we cannot or do not want to give them, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said during of a security conference in Sweden on Sunday, as quoted by Reuters. Kristersson’s puzzling remarks referred to a series of demands Turkey put forward in May, when Sweden and Finland made bids to join NATO following Russia’s military operation in Ukraine. The two Nordic countries signed a tripartite agreement with Turkey last year aimed at allaying Ankara’s objections to their joining NATO. Turkey alleges Sweden and Finland are complicit in harboring Kurdish rebels, who were part of an Islamic group that tried to overthrow the Turkish government in 2016. Erdogan’s demands also included the journalist’s extradition Turkish Blent Kene, which was blocked by the Swedish Supreme Court last month. on the grounds that he could potentially face prosecution in Turkey for his political views. A new poll from Sweden’s Ipsos on the NATO membership process: 79% think Sweden should not compromise on rule of law principles with Turkey, even if it delays NATO membership. 10% disagree and say such compromises are acceptable to join NATO as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/SRPL7IM4zS — Nassreddin Taibi (@Nassreddin2002) January 3, 2023 “From time to time, Turkey mentions individuals whom it wishes to see extradited from Sweden. To that I said that these issues are dealt with under Swedish law,” Kristersson said. So far, Stockholm has agreed to sever ties with Kurdish extremists and lift an embargo on arms exports to Turkey. In December, Ankara praised Stockholm for its efforts in curbing terrorist activity, but insisted more needed to be done to win Erdogan’s full backing for NATO membership. Sweden already has the approval of 28 of the 30 NATO members except for Hungary. The EU country’s prime minister, Viktor Orban, however, promised to ratify the Nordic countries’ candidacies in the coming weeks. Asked whether Turkey would endorse Stockholm’s candidacy ahead of the June presidential elections, Kristersson admitted it was impossible to know. Information for this briefing was found via Reuters. The author has no security or affiliation related to this organization. Not a buy or sell recommendation. Always do additional research and consult a professional before purchasing a title. The author holds no license.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thedeepdive.ca/sweden-wont-fulfill-turkeys-conditions-for-a-vote-on-nato-membership/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos