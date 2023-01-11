‘India is a silver lining in the global economy’: Modi slams investment atop MPs | Latest India News





India’s economy has “strong macroeconomic fundamentals” and is expected to be among the fastest growing in the elite G-20 group, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Wednesday at a global investor summit in Madhya Pradesh. Hailing India as an ‘attractive investment destination’, the prime minister said his government’s work on key economic reforms despite global challenges had led to India being seen ‘as a bright spot’ in the world. world. “Not just us Indians, but all the institutions and all the experts in the world seem confident about this…the International Monetary Fund sees India as a bright spot in the global economy…” said the Prime Minister. “The World Bank has said India is better placed to weather global headwinds than many other countries… The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development has said India will be among the economies of the G- 20th fastest growing this year…Morgan Stanley said India (will be) the world’s third largest economy.” “McKinsey’s CEO said this is not just India’s decade, but India’s century. Credible institutions and voices that track the global economy have unprecedented confidence in India This is due to India’s strong macroeconomic fundamentals,” the prime minister said. READ | ‘India on the road to reform’: Prime Minister at investor summit – Top quotes During the summit, the Prime Minister also called on all Indians to work together, saying, “When we talk about a developed India, it is not only our aspiration but the resolve of every Indian.” He also highlighted the role of the private sector, saying, “We have opened up several strategic sectors like defence, mining and space for the private sector.” READ | Madhya Pradesh ‘Global Investor Summit’ starts today In November, the Indian Space Research Organization launched India’s first privately built rocket – Vikram S; the sector opened up to private players in 2020. The Prime Minister was addressing the “Invest (in) Madhya Pradesh – Global Investors Summit 2023” via a video link. Earlier, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the summit would prove vital for the state’s economy. “There are buyers…sellers…more than 5,000 industrialists and 70 major industrial houses are participating. There is immense enthusiasm…I have to make the state a $550 billion economy by 2026 and this summit will be a milestone,” he said. READ | MP set to host ‘Global Investor Summit’, 314 investors to attend President of Suriname Chandrika Prasad Santokhi and Dr. Mohammed Irfan Ali of Guyana attended the inaugural session and will address the summit. With the contribution of ANI

