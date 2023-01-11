Philippine court strikes down oil exploration pact involving China





MANILA, Philippines (AP) The Supreme Court of the Philippines on Tuesday ruled unconstitutional a 2005 pact between China, the Philippines and Vietnam to jointly explore for oil in the disputed South China Sea, a decision that also casts doubt on other proposed agreements.

The ruling by 12 of the court’s 15 judges overturned the joint marine seismic enterprise agreement reached by state-owned companies from the three countries, which are among Asian countries locked in decades-long territorial disputes in the busy waterway.

Two judges dissented and one was on leave and did not vote. The court did not immediately release the full decision and only released the highlights in a statement. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who took office in June last year, expressed his willingness to revive failed negotiations for joint oil exploration with China during a meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping , in Beijing last week. The court ruled that the 2005 agreement violated the constitution by allowing the state-owned oil companies of China and Vietnam to undertake joint oil exploration in Philippine waters. The charter specifies that the exploration, development and use of natural resources must be under the control and supervision of the state. The petitioners argued that oil exploration in Philippine waters should be undertaken by Filipino citizens or at least 60% Filipino-owned companies and groups, according to the court. Proponents argued that the deal only involved pre-exploration activities that were not covered by the constitutional ban. But the court said the intention of the deals was to discover oil, which amounts to “exploration”. The deal led to joint oil exploration across 142,886 square kilometers (55,168 square miles) of sea, including waters claimed by the Philippines as part of its territory and other areas it disputes with China , Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan. Under President Rodrigo Duterte, Marcoss’ predecessor, the Philippines signed a 2018 deal with China aimed at agreeing terms for possible joint oil and gas exploration in disputed waters. But years of negotiations have broken down, mainly due to disagreement over which side has sovereign rights over the stretch of sea to be covered by the joint search. The Dutertes administration ended the deal shortly before the end of his six-year term last year. A 2016 ruling by a United Nations-backed arbitration tribunal invalidated China’s vast territorial claims based on historical grounds in the South China Sea. Beijing did not participate in the arbitration, rejected the decision and continues to challenge it.

