What is at stake for Boris Johnson in the Partygate investigation? | Boris Johnson

When Boris Johnson is dragged before MPs to account for his Partygate denials, there will be more at stake than a potential return of the former prime minister.

What will unfold is a power struggle between the country’s defenestrated prime minister and his parliament, which Johnson’s supporters say hasn’t been seen since King Charles I was summoned to Westminster Hall in 1649 and executed.

In what has been dubbed the Millennium Trial, the monarch was tried for tyranny and treason, having ousted parliament and starting the English Civil War.

The charge against Johnson is a serious breach of parliamentary privilege by misleading MPs about which parties are breaking the law during the Covid pandemic shutdowns.

Many facts are no longer in doubt, thanks to journalistic effort, an investigation by senior civil servant Sue Gray and Scotland Yards Operation Hillman, which imposed over 100 fines, including on Johnson and his wife.

12 illegal gatherings fueled by suitcases of wine, a DJ and a karaoke machine were discovered in defiance of strict restrictions on socializing, while millions were told to stay at home and unable to say their last farewell to dying parents.

What is being scrutinized by the seven-member Privileges Committee, majority Tory but chaired by Labor Harriet Harman, has less to do with what happened. Instead, MPs want to know: who knew what, when?

Because the inquiry, which begins on Wednesday, seeks to find out whether Johnson misled MPs by repeatedly denying on the floor of the House of Commons that any Covid laws were broken in No 10, given that these denials turned out to be patently false.

A litany of documents were demanded by the committee that Liz Truss’ government was initially reluctant to hand over. They redacted, for example, some evidence that was publicly available in Sue Gray’s report.

When Rishi Sunak came to power, the new minister responsible for liaison with the Treasurer General’s Committee of the Cabinet Office, Jeremy Quin, acquiesced. They finally gave us everything we asked for, an insider said in late November, four months after the initial request.

Further delays have worsened the progress of the investigations.

One of the Tory MPs on the committees, Laura Farris, has resigned. Although Johnson tried to install veteran objector Christopher Chope on the committee, the outcry over the move prompted further research. Another long-serving backbench MP, Charles Walker, was eventually chosen but could not be formally appointed until normal parliamentary business resumed following the Queen’s death.

Since mid-October, MPs have been meeting at least once a week, usually on a Wednesday, in a dusty parliamentary committee room, away from prying eyes, to comb through written evidence.

Harman, a king’s attorney and former solicitor general, is a fan of the process and prefers submissions to be grouped into large bundles of attorneys.

When they meet after the Christmas recess on Wednesday, MPs are expected to give those they wish to call evidence, including Johnson, two weeks’ notice, with a series of hearings likely to start in early February and last up to three weeks.

Johnson and other witnesses will be allowed to bring an attorney to the hearings and consult with them throughout the session, but will have to answer for themselves.

The former prime minister has already received legal support from the government, which cost the taxpayer up to 220,000. Hearings were due to start two months ago, so the costs have almost doubled.

Two offers were made to discredit the investigation.

The first was an opinion co-authored by interbank peer Lord Pannick. He argued that the inquiry was fundamentally flawed because it neglected to require proof that any deception of Parliament by Johnson was intentional. Pannick warned that this would have a chilling effect on any statements from ministers to the dispatch box.

The Guardian was told the advice had been leaked as part of a public relations exercise by a special adviser to the government.

MPs on the committee hit back, arguing that Pannicks’ criticisms were based on a fundamental misunderstanding of the process, given that the inquiry is parliamentary rather than judicial and subject to different standards than a criminal investigation.

A second counterattack is also underway by Johnson’s more diehard political supporters to frame the investigation as a witch hunt.

They focus less on the remaining stages of the investigation and more on the hearings and the preparation of a final report and more on the endgame.

The privileges committee could absolve Johnson, or rule against him and suggest a sanction that could theoretically be severe enough to see him face the threat of a by-election.

However, he can only make a recommendation on what happens next. It will all come down to a vote in the House of Commons, subject to formal overruling as this is House business.

If the committee finds Johnson misled Parliament, each Tory MP must decide for themselves whether to absolve him or again betray the leader who won them a large majority in 2019.

To support the conclusions drawn in the final report, evidence including images and text messages could be included.

Johnson’s allies are prepared to argue that it is against natural justice to punish him further, given that he has already been removed from No 10.

But new rumors about the possibility of a return of Johnson sharpen the spirits.

Perhaps few Tory MPs are willing to let him off the hook so he can retire into the shadows with some dignity, only to return as the banished son of Charles I.