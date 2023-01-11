Joko Widodo regrets gross human rights violations and vows never to do so again





Singapore/Jakarta: President Joko Widodo says he deeply regrets past gross human rights abuses in Indonesia, including an anti-communist purge in 1965 and 1966 in which 500,000 people were murdered, saying his government would pay compensation to the families to achieve reconciliation. After beginning his last full year in power, Widodo, known as Jokowi, on Wednesday addressed the darkest chapter in his country’s history, listing 12 atrocities between the 1960s and 2003, including enforced disappearances of demonstrators against the government of Suharto and the execution of civilians by the army during incidents in Aceh and Papua. Indonesian President Joko Widodo speaks at the 50th anniversary event of the Democratic Party of Struggles (PDI-P) in Jakarta on Tuesday. Behind him, the word struggle. Credit:Bloomberg With a clear mind and a serious heart, I, as the Head of State of Indonesia, admit that gross human rights violations have occurred on many occasions, and I deeply regret these human rights violations. human, he said. I have deep sympathy and empathy for the victims and their families. Therefore, first of all, the government and I are trying to restore the rights of victims in a fair and wise way without denying the legal settlement. Second, the government and I hope that there will be no more serious human rights abuses in Indonesia in the future.

Indonesia has long grappled with the brutality of its past, including the massacres of 1965-66 and the circumstances in which they took place. It is estimated that more than half a million people were massacred in a few months and a million others imprisoned in a campaign sparked by the kidnapping and execution of six army officers, wrongly blamed on the Party Indonesian communist (the PKI) and stigmatized an attempted putsch. Australia, the United States and Britain were tried in a civil court in The Hague in 2016 for being complicit in the attacks by repeating the false propaganda of the Indonesian armed forces. The army was then led by Suharto. He would rule for 32 years. An Indonesian soldier convicted of murder, center, leaves court in 2000, after a historic human rights court convicted 24 soldiers and a civilian of massacring 57 villagers during an anti-rebel operation in Banda Aceh the previous year. Credit:PA Widodo was speaking after receiving a report from a government-led task force on human rights abuses he commissioned last year.

