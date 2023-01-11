Fu Zhenghua’s appearance is strange, Xi Fang said harshly about Meng Jianzhu, is there something wrong? | Sun Lijun

[The Epoch Times, January 10, 2023](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Ning Haizhong) Xi Jinping, the leader of the Communist Party of China, mentioned the fight against corruption again during the plenary session of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection yesterday (9), claiming that he would punish “reckless people” and crack down on those with “precedents”. “Political crook”. Fu Zhenghua, the CCP’s “political and legal tiger” who received a suspended death sentence, recently appeared on state media to “confess” and was accused of befriending “political liars.” Fu Zhenghua was involved in the Sun Lijun case, and Sun was always accused of having big support behind him.

The second plenary session of the 20th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China was held in Beijing on Jan. 9, attended by seven members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China, including Xi Jinping. Xi said at the meeting that the CCP’s anti-corruption situation is still grim and complicated and will punish those who act recklessly and investigate corruption related to political and economic issues and prevent leading cadres from becoming officials. spokespersons and agents of interest groups and power groups. . People to prevent political and commercial relations, the infiltration of capital into the political field, etc.

Xi also specifically mentioned that those “political liars” with “background” should be dealt with severely.

According to the CCP’s CCTV, which started broadcasting anti-corruption films on the evening of January 7, Fu Zhenghua, the former executive vice minister of the Ministry of Public Security, appeared in the first episode to confess.

The anti-corruption film mentioned the “inner story” of Fu Zhenghua’s seeking support, and also implicated Fu Zhenghua’s association with “political crooks” because he wanted to be promoted. One of the “political crooks,” Shi Xiaochun, is a retired Beijing Municipal Public Security Bureau official; the other is Li Quan, whose identity is unknown. According to the report, Fu “was manipulated by political crooks for 20 years.”

State media claims Fu Zhenghua sought donors and Sun Lijun to ’empty’ the ‘direction’ of public security, politics and law

The CCP’s CCTV anti-corruption film revealed the “insider story” of Fu Zhenghua who found support. It is said that Fu Zhenghua had always wanted to find a backer in his early years. In 2008, when Fu Zhenghua was working at the Beijing Municipal Public Security Bureau, he met Sun Lijun, then Deputy Director of the General Bureau of the Ministry of Public Security. Fu Zhenghua felt that Sun Lijun held an important position at a young age, which was the next-level relationship he was looking forward to establishing. and Sun Lijun had just arrived in Beijing, was young, and was also looking for “small circle” members, and the two hit it off.

From 2010 to 2017, Sun Lijun led Fu Zhenghua and was successively promoted to important positions such as director of the Beijing Municipal Public Security Bureau, member of the Standing Committee of the Beijing Municipal Party Committee, deputy secretary of the Party Committee of the Department of Public Security and the Deputy Minister.

In 2008, Sun Lijun was suddenly transferred from the Deputy Director of the Shanghai Foreign Affairs Bureau to the Deputy Director of the General Office of the Ministry of Public Security. After that, he successively served as a member of the Party Committee of the Ministry of Public Security, Director of the First Bureau, Director of the 26th Bureau, Deputy Director of the Central 610 Office, and Director of the Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan Bureau. Ministry of Public Security Affairs Office. . On March 28, 2018, he served as a member of the party committee and deputy minister of the Ministry of Public Security.

Sun Lijun retired on April 19, 2020. On September 23, 2022, he was given a suspended death sentence. After the two-year reprieve expired, he was commuted to life imprisonment, and he will be imprisoned for life without commutation or parole. Other senior officials in the so-called “Sun Lijun political gang” case were also tried one after another. Fu Zhenghua was given a suspended death sentence, Wang Like was given a suspended death sentence, Gong Daoan was sentenced to life, Deng Huilin was sentenced to 15 years, Liu Xinyun was sentenced to 14 years, and Liu Yanping was sentenced to sentenced to trial.

Media reported that Sun Lijun has a close relationship with Meng Jianzhu, the former secretary of the Central Political and Legal Committee. Sun Lijun joined the Ministry of Public Security at the start of Meng Jianzhu’s tenure as Minister of Public Security. “Free Asia” published a high-tech column article, which revealed that Sun Lijun was in Shanghai in his early years and was the English translator of the then Shanghai Mayor Han Zheng, and that Sun Lijun was recommended by Han Zheng to serve alongside Meng. Jianzhu. Han Zheng and Meng Jianzhu are both members of the Jiang faction.

According to state media, from 2010 to 2017, when Sun Lijun promoted Fu Zhenghua, Meng Jianzhu successively served as the Chinese Communist Party’s public security minister and secretary of the Political and Legal Central Committee.

On October 29, 2007, Meng Jianzhu was appointed as the twelfth minister of the Ministry of Public Security. In March 2008, he was promoted to State Councilor and continued to serve as Minister of Public Security and the first Political Commissar of the Armed Police. On November 15, 2012, at the first plenary session of the Eighteenth Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, Meng Jianzhu became a member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee; on November 19, he succeeded the retired Zhou Yongkang as secretary of the Central Political and Legal Committee. But compared to the level of Zhou’s Standing Committee, Meng Jianzhu is only a member of the Politburo.

It should be noted that in Fu Zhenghua’s latest appearance report, the official media said that Fu Zhenghua and Sun Lijun formed a clique, “suspending the leadership of public security, political and legal work.”

Regarding the case of Sun Lijun mentioned by the Xi authorities, many analysts believe that it was aimed at Meng Jianzhu. However, Heng He, a China issues expert, told The Epoch Times on Jan. 9 that of course Sun Lijun has a past, otherwise he wouldn’t like Fu Zhenghua, but the CCP hasn’t revealed who he is from. acts so far, and may never do so. reveal it. But Meng Jianzhu himself is not enough to be Sun Lijun’s support. He doesn’t have that much influence, as he only held a high-level management position for a short time and he’s not on good terms with Zhou Yongkang.

“Zhou Yongkang is really powerful. After Zhou Yongkang’s resignation, Meng Jianzhu had no chance to take his power into his own hands. This is because after Zhou Yongkang resigned, Xi Jinping took power. Opportunities for powerful forces, so what Fu Zhenghua wants to please must be someone with higher status than Meng Jianzhu, who is probably not in power. And Meng Jianzhu may not be the target of Xi Jinping’s attack from the beginning, this possibility is the greatest.

News commentator Li Linyi told The Epoch Times on Jan. 10 that CCP officials said that “Fu Zhenghua felt that Sun Lijun held an important position at a young age,” which has already hidden the suspense as to whether who had promoted Sun Lijun to an important position. position. Another official said, “From 2010 to 2017, thanks to Sun Lijun’s active operation, Fu Zhenghua was successively promoted to important positions such as director of the Beijing Municipal Public Security Bureau, member of the Standing Committee of Beijing Municipal Party Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of the Ministry of Public Security and Deputy Minister. The level of the year is not at the deputy minister level, so the issue comes down to who is its funder.

Li Linyi thought that Meng Jianzhu was at least one of Sun Lijun’s supporters. “Sun Lijun came here when Meng Jianzhu took charge of the Ministry of Public Security. It is said that Han Zheng recommended it. From this point of view, whether or not Sun Lijun has higher-level support, Meng Jianzhu has nothing to do with it.

Analysis: Jiang Zemin’s Deadly Habit Keeps Shocking Mountains and Shaking Tigers

Behind Meng Jianzhu, many observers point the finger at Jiang Zemin and Zeng Qinghong.

The CCP issued a circular on November 30 last year, stating that Jiang Zemin died in Shanghai that day due to leukemia combined with multiple organ failure. Officials then held a memorial service for Jiang, and Xi Jinping made a gesture of “praise to Jiang.” In Xi’s 2023 New Year message, he mentioned inheriting Jiang’s so-called “legacy”.

However, Jiang Zemin is known for his corrupt governance, and Xi Jinping’s previous official documents have also criticized Jiang’s time in power without naming names. Wang He said Xi claimed to inherit Jiang’s “legacy” only to protect the party. According to the practice of the Chinese Communist Party. For example, if a certain person cannot be knocked down on stage, they will make an abstract affirmation while making a concrete negation in the specific approach.

“Because it is difficult for Xi to separate Jiang Zemin from the CCP. In order to protect the CCP, it must protect Jiang. As for Jiang’s faction after his death, what will he do? It will be eliminated, but it is abstract and certain on the surface. Therefore, supporting Jiang and eliminating There is no contradiction between the Jiang faction and the Jiang faction.

Wang He said, “Xi has now created a political division, smashing all factions and destroying the Tuanpaituan, including the princes, who cannot become a faction against him. So, for Jiang Zeng’s faction, Xi takes the case of Sun Lijuns is shocking, and Han Zheng, Zeng Qinghong and other big CCP bosses must be involved behind this.

Yokogawa also believes that in the struggle for power, the CCP wants to beat other factions to death. But once the power is consolidated, when the leader of this faction is dead, the stronger side can recruit the troops of the other party. Because the adversary is dead, the threat is gone.

Li Linyi believes that the official statement that Fu Zhenghua and Sun Lijun formed a clique caused the central government to “suspend the political and organizational leadership of public security, political and legal work.” The spokesperson for the interest group vaguely pointed at Meng Jianzhu’s level at least.

“It is precisely because of the interest groups of Meng, Sun and others that the leadership of the Party’s so-called Central Committee on Politics, Law and Public Security was suspended, and Fu Zhenghua became spokesperson for this group. Sun Lijun alone cannot support this interest group. No. If ruled out, authorities will take follow-up action against supporters of the Sun Lijun case,” he said.

