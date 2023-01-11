PM Modi congratulates RRR team after Golden Globes win for Naatu Naatu





Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate the RRR team after the Telugu film won its first Golden Globes award on Wednesday. The song from the movie Naatu Naatu made history as the winner of the Best Original Song category at the 80th Golden Globes. Composer MM Keeravaani accepted it on stage. (Read also : (Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rashmika Mandanna react to RRR’s Golden Globes win) After the historic victory, PM Modi reacted to a post shared by the film’s official Twitter account. He wrote in a tweet, A very special achievement! Compliments to @mmkeeravaani, Prem Rakshith, Kaala Bhairava, Chandrabose, @Rahulsipligunj. I also congratulate @ssrajamouli, @tarak9999, @AlwaysRamCharan and the entire @RRRMovie team. This prestigious honor made every Indian very proud. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also wrote to the team: Congratulations to all the cast and team of RRR on this fantastic achievement. There can be no prouder moment for our country than the recognition of our art in the highest arenas of the world. RRR was nominated in two categories for the Golden Globes Awards. Although it won Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu, it lost in the Best Non-English Language Film category, which went to Argentina in 1985. The historic announcement was made by actress Jenna Ortega , who tried out for the role of Wednesday Addams on Netflix. Web series. At the awards ceremony, director SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, his wife Upasana, Jr NTR and his wife Lakshmi Pranathi were in attendance, alongside music composer MM Keeravaani. This marks the cast and crew of RRR’s first major awards show in Hollywood together. They still have the next Oscar nominations to look forward to this year. Naatu Naatu is also shortlisted for the Oscars in the song category. Apart from the Oscars, the team also expects the film to win several other awards. Meanwhile, several celebrities have taken to social media to congratulate the RRR team. From Shah Rukh Khan to Alia Bhatt to Rashmika Mandanna, everyone tweeted in celebration of India’s big win. Joining them, Amitabh Bachchan also wrote, Congratulations RRR, on winning the Golden Globe Award.. a most deserving achievement!! RRR released on March 24, 2022. tt:10

