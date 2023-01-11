How the discovery of classified files in Joe Biden’s office compares to the Donald Trump case





The revelation that classified documents were found in a private office Joe Biden used before starting his 2020 campaign has drawn comparisons to former President Donald Trump’s hoarding of sensitive government records, which is the subject of criticism. a criminal investigation. Based on what’s publicly known, here’s a closer look.

How are the situations similar?

At their core, both involve official files bearing classification marks that improperly accompanied Trump and Biden after they left office. Under the Presidential Archives Act, the White House archives are supposed to be turned over to the National Archives and Records Administration once an administration leaves. Private citizens are generally not allowed to hold classified documents, and regulations require that these files be stored securely.

The Department of Justice is looking at both situations. In the Trump case, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed special counsel, Jack Smith, to oversee the investigation. In the Bidens case, Garland assigned a Trump-appointed U.S. attorney, John R. Lausch Jr., to conduct an initial investigation to help him determine whether to appoint a special counsel.

How are the situations different?

There are significant gaps in the public records about the two, but available information suggests there were significant differences in how the documents were discovered, their volume and especially how Trump and Biden responded. . Trump and his aides have resisted repeated efforts by governments to get them all back, while Bidens’ lawyers flagged the issue and the White House said it had fully cooperated. These apparent differences have significant legal implications.

Where were the files?

In Trump’s case, several hundred government records marked as classified along with thousands of unclassified documents and photos ended up at his Florida club and residence, Mar-a-Lago, after leaving office. Some were in boxes in a locked storage closet, and the FBI discovered more in Trump’s office, including his office, according to court documents.

In the Bidens case, the White House said in a statement Monday that a small number of documents with classified marks were discovered in a locked closet in an office of a Washington think tank, the Penn Biden Center. He added that Biden periodically used the space after leaving the vice presidency in 2017 until he began his 2020 presidential bid.

How did the files get there?

As president, Trump reportedly periodically took tapes from the Oval Office to residential areas of the White House. During the chaos of his final days in office after seeking to cling to power, these files were apparently packed with personal items like clothing and souvenirs and shipped to Mar-a-Lago.

It is not yet clear how the Obama administration files ended up at the Penn Biden Center. On Tuesday, Biden said he takes classified information seriously and was surprised to learn there were government documents there that had been brought to that office.

How did the problems arise?

Very differently.

In Trump’s case, the National Archives in the spring of 2021 realized that historically important files were missing and asked Trump to return them. The agency eventually recovered 15 boxes and found they contained documents with classification marks. The Justice Department recovered additional records after issuing a subpoena, but it developed evidence that Trump had even more.

In Biden’s case, the White House said its attorneys discovered the records Nov. 2 as they were packing to leave the Penn Biden Center office. The documents have not been the subject of any prior request or investigation by the archives, he also said.

How did they respond?

Very differently.

Bidens’ team reported the issue to the National Archives the same day it was discovered, and the agency retrieved the documents the following morning, the White House said. He added that the Bidens team has since cooperated with the archives and the Department of Justice to ensure that all Obama-Biden administration records are properly in the possession of the archives.

Biden said Tuesday that his attorneys acted appropriately: They immediately called the archives to turn over the documents. We fully cooperated fully with the review, which I hope will be completed soon, he said.

In contrast, Trump and his aides delayed for months responding to repeated requests from the National Archives, then failed to fully comply with the subpoena while falsely claiming they had. A court filing also suggested that security camera footage shows government records were likely concealed and removed from Mar-a-Lago’s storage room after the subpoena.

Trump has repeatedly attacked the National Archives for telling the Justice Department about the case and called the investigation illegitimate. A federal judge plans to hold his team in contempt for defying the subpoena.

In each case, were the documents still classified?

Most likely.

Trump has publicly claimed that before he left office, he declassified anything that came to Mar-a-Lago. No credible evidence has emerged to support this claim, and his lawyers have resisted repeating it in court, where lying has professional consequences. (Furthermore, the potential crimes cited in the affidavit used to search Trump’s Florida residence do not depend on whether or not the mishandled documents are classified.)

While the executive order governing the classified information system gives vice presidents the same power to declassify secrets that presidents wield, Biden did not claim to have declassified documents found in the Penn Biden Center closet. He said Tuesday he didn’t know what they were.

How many classified documents were there?

Far more classified documents appear to have been improperly stored at Trump’s estate than at Bidens’ office.

Court documents indicate that 184 documents marked as classified were in the 15 boxes the National Archives originally recovered from Mar-a-Lago. The Trump team turned over 38 more such records after the subpoena, and the FBI found 103 more in its search.

The Biden administration statement said a small number of documents marked as classified were discovered in the Penn Biden Center closet. CBS News reported there were about 10.

When Bidens’ lawyers saw classified documents in the closet, they immediately evacuated the room, a person with knowledge of the situation said. The Biden team did not conduct its own systematic records check.

Have documents also been mutilated or destroyed?

Trump appears to have destroyed official documents. Former aides said he tore up files during his tenure, and a letter from the National Archives said some of the recovered files had been mutilated.

There have been no allegations that Biden destroyed any public records.

What are the legal consequences of these differences?

The implications of these differences are significant, although more information may yet be revealed.

One question is whether any mishandling of secrets was intentional. A provision in the Espionage Act, for example, criminalizes anyone who, without authorization, deliberately keeps a national security secret and fails to turn it over on request to an official authorized to have custody of it.

Mar-a-Lago’s search request cited the Espionage Act, as well as laws against destroying official documents and obstructing an official effort. The fact that the FBI discovered additional documents with classification marks in its search for Mar-a-Lago also raised the possibility that Trump’s team defied the subpoena and made false claims.

Written by Charlie Savage. This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Written by Charlie Savage. This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

