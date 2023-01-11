Foreign ministers meeting of Turkey, Russia and Syria could be held from January 14-16





Ministers are expected to discuss the latest developments in Syria, developments in northern Syria, the fight against terrorism, as well as the return of refugees from Turkey.

The Russian, Syrian and Turkish Foreign Ministers (Hurriyet Newspaper) turkish newspaper Hurriyat reported that the foreign ministers of Russia, Turkey and Syria may meet in Moscow from January 14-16. The report said on Wednesday that Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu is currently on a diplomatic tour of Africa and is expected to return to his country on Jan. 14, after which he could travel to Moscow from Jan. 14-16. Cavusoglu could also visit Russia after his trip to the United States on January 1 Hurriyat added. Read more: Turkey will withdraw from northern Syria if stability is achieved: Minister Tuesday, the Syrian newspaper Al Watan reported that “there is no agreed date for a meeting between Syrian and Turkish EA ministers”, based on statements from knowledgeable sources. According to the sources, “all news in this regard is so far devoid of truth,” the Syrian media added. The Moscow meeting, which will include Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad, is expected to cover the latest issues in Syria with a focus on northern Syria, in addition to the fight against terrorism and Syrian refugees in Turkey. Read more: US wary of Syrian-Turkish political rapprochement The foreign ministers are also expected to discuss the prospects for normalizing relations between Ankara and Damascus. On December 15, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he had proposed to Russian President Vladimir Putin a future meeting between the presidents of Syria, Turkey and Russia preceded by a meeting of heads of security apparatuses and ministers of the defense. It is also worth noting that a tripartite meeting took place last month, which included the defense ministers of Syria, Turkey and Russia in Moscow. Participants discussed potential solutions for the Syrian conflict, the refugee crisis and joint efforts to fight terrorism in Syria. Read more: 59% of Turks support a meeting between Erdogan, Al-Assad: Poll Following the meeting, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said “the first meeting in Moscow was an important step in this direction”, noting that “there will be further meetings at different levels”. The head of Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), formerly of the Al-Nusra Front, Abu Mohammad Al-Joulani, on Monday called the talks between Russia and Turkey a “dangerous deviation from our objectives”. Commenting on Al-Julani’s statement, Kalin confirmed that “our relations with the Syrian opposition will continue and there is no question of abandoning them”. He continued: “Our communication will now be stronger, because one of the important issues in our relationship with the Syrian regime is to guarantee the lives of these people, and that they are part of the political process.”

