Was Boris Johnson deleted from photo tweeted by Grant Shapps?





Grant Shapps and Boris Johnson in 2022 Photo : Toby Melville ( Reuters ) In a potentially embarrassing social media mishap, Grant Shapps, Britain’s Conservative government minister for business, energy and industrial strategy, tweeted a photo of Britain’s first satellite launch that appeared to have been deleted by Boris Johnson . Unfortunately for Shapps and his department, the same photo had also been shared on social media months earlier, in its original form. Twitter users quickly caught on to the crash: Shapps tweeted a photo from a 2021 tour of the launch site, Spaceport Cornwall, ahead of the launch of the Cosmic Girl rocket on Monday ( January 9) . Virgin Orbit launch has ended not reach orbitbut that wasn’t the only thing went awrysocial media users realized Shapps image posted was missing something, even though Shapps had deleted his tweet. A source close to the minister says Quartz that Shapps was unaware that the original photo had been doctored. He took it down as soon as it was reported. Clearly he wouldn’t approve of anyone rewriting history by removing the former prime minister from a photo, the person said. Not the first social media mistake Shapps’ Conservative Party is not new to social media gaffes. During election debate in 2019, the Conservatives’ campaign headquarters Twitter account was widely criticized for change his name to factcheckUK, making it look like an unbiased fact-checking service. The account name was changed after a public outcry. Shapps, who was responsible for the transport file in the Johnsons cabinet, also retained a prominent position in various Conservative governments despite admission 2015 that he held a second job as a web marketer, under an assumed name, for months after becoming an MP and saying he had liquidated his business. In the wake of today’s photo debacle, the Twitter user who originally spotted the doctored image invited other users to share new versions, with dozens of replies:

