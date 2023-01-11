Politics
PM Modi Praises Team RRR For Winning Best Original Song For “Naatu Naatu”
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Team RRR for winning Best Original Song for ‘Naatu Naatu’ at the 2023 Golden Globes.
The story was made by SS Rajamouli’s “RRR” at the 80th Golden Globe Awards on Monday.
RRR’s song “Naatu Naatu” is composed by music director MM Keeravaani and written by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj. As Naatu Naatu wins the award for Best Original Song, it also becomes the first Indian track to win a Golden Globe trophy.
A very special achievement! Compliments to @mmkeeravaaniPrem Rakshith, Kaala Bhairava, Chandrabose, @Rahulsipligunj. I also congratulate @ssrajamouli, @tarak9999, @AlwaysRamCharan and the whole team of @RRRMovie. This prestigious honor made every Indian very proud. https://t.co/zYRLCCeGdE
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 11, 2023
Last month, RRR’s song “Naatu Naatu” was shortlisted for the 95th Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song.
Here’s how social media users reacted to this historic moment:
#NaatuNaatu wins the Golden Globes for Best Song! Which song! What a moment for our Indian cinema! Congratulations India! #RRR #RRRIndia #GoldenGlobes2023 #Golden globes #JrNTR #RamCharan #SSRajamouli @ssrajamouli @tarak9999 @tarak9999 #SiddharthKannan #SidK pic.twitter.com/nog0mqSxFP
Siddharth Kannan (@sidkannan) January 11, 2023
RRR came, saw and conquered at the Golden Globes. SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster won Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu, one of the two categories in which it was nominated!!
Superb achievement Team RRR! pic.twitter.com/zmVXnUhvAV
Dr Pooja Tripathi (@Pooja_Tripathii) January 11, 2023
Hindi version of ‘Naatu Naatu’ was released as ‘Naacho Naacho’, ‘Naattu Koothu’ in Tamil, Kannada as ‘Halli Naatu’ and Malayalam as ‘Karinthol’.
The Hindi version of the song was sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Vishal Mishra.
