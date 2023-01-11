Jokowi Admits Indonesia’s Rights Violations, Anti-Communist Massacre





Comment this story Comment Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Wednesday acknowledged a series of human rights abuses that have taken place in the country over the past six decades, including the army-led massacre of some 500,000 Indonesians at the height of the Cold War. He promised to prevent similar violations from happening again, but refrained from explicitly admitting the government’s role in the atrocities or committing to pursuing accountability. Widodo described 12 regrettable events in Indonesian history, including a series of extrajudicial executions under former President Sukarno in the 1980s and the kidnapping of pro-democracy activists in the 1990s. With a clear mind and a serious heart, as the Head of State of Indonesia, I admit that gross human rights violations have occurred at many times, Widodo told a press conference. in front of the presidential palace in Jakarta. I have sympathy and empathy for the victims and their families. Anger mounts at police as Indonesia reels over stadium tragedy Widodo, who is nearing the end of his second and final term, also became the second Indonesian president to publicly admit the wrongs of the 1965 communist purge. In 2000, President Abdurrahman Gus Dur Wahid publicly apologized to the victims of the massacre. From 1965 to 1966, hundreds of thousands of Indonesians were killed by army officers and paramilitary groups based on allegations, often unverified, that they were associated with communism. The massacres came after an attempted coup by beleaguered Sukarno supporters, who had socialist sympathies, and amid fears of a communist-led uprising. Indonesia at the time had one of the largest non-ruling communist parties in the world. Recently unclassified documents from the State Department show that despite having intimate knowledge of what was going on at the time, the United States largely stood idly by as the massacre unfolded and, in some cases, brought their support for the forces that perpetrated the massacre. While Widodos’ remarks were the clearest account yet of Indonesia’s troubled human rights record, activists said they were still just a small step in the race for responsibility. I’m not saying it’s not progress. But he could have done so much more than he did today, said Andreas Harsono, Indonesian researcher for Human Rights Watch. The advocacy group held meetings with members of the Widodos administration in the days leading up to its remarks, urging the government to announce more tangible commitments. What the government has offered is disappointing, Harsono said. They say they want reconciliation, he added, but on what? Based on what truth? Many relatives of those killed by the Indonesian military in the 1960s still do not know where their loved ones are buried, he noted, and the government has done little to help them. Rights groups have collected evidence from dozens of mass graves, though recently like 2016the administration of Widodos said it was unaware of the existence of mass graves. US Says Myanmar Committed Genocide Against Rohingya Usman Hamid, Amnesty International’s director in Indonesia, said he considered Widodos’ remarks a formality. The president made his statement after receiving a report from a task force he set up last year to investigate rights abuses. And while Widodo said the government was assessing options to rehabilitate victims’ rights, he did not provide details, Hamid noted. There is no clarity for what comes next, he said. Activists called on the government to hold a human rights tribunal in the style of South Africa’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which put the perpetrators on the stand. But so far the government has seemed reluctant, perhaps because some of the defendants are believed to be from its ranks, Hamid said. Widodos Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto has for years faced allegations that he participated in and supervised some of the worst human rights abuses in the country. In August, he said he planned to run for president in 2024.

