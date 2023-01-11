Very Special Achievement, Says PM Modi on ‘RRR’ Songs Golden Globes Win





Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR and Ram Charan and the team of RRR after winning the Golden Globes award for Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu. Prime Minister Modi called it a very special achievement and tweeted: A very special achievement! Compliments to MM Keeravani, Prem Rakshith, Kaala Bhairava, Chandrabose, Rahul Sipligunj, Jr NTR, Ram Charan and the entire RRR team. This prestigious honor made every Indian very proud. Mahindra Group chairman and Padma award winner Anand Mahindra tweeted scenes from inside a movie theater and thanked the team RRR for showing what India’s global brand should look like. Mahindra tweeted, Dance and the world dances with you. Thank you RRR, and thank you Naatu Naatu for winning the Golden Globes and showing us what India’s global brand should be: a country that can make people sing and dance together. Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan called Naatu Naatus victory at the Golden Globes is a most deserving achievement. He further wrote in Telugu that the RRR team made India proud of this achievement. Bachchan tweeted, t 4524- Congratulations RRR, on winning the Golden Globe Award. A most deserving achievement!! Congratulations on this RRR achievement, you have made India proud. RRRs Naatu Naatu was filmed in Ukraine over a period of 20 days. It took 43 retakes before the final cut of the song was approved, choreographer Prem Rakshith told AajTak. Rakshith said that not only the rehearsals but also the filming of the song was completed within those 20 days. Rakshith further stated that he was pressured not to make superstars Ram Charan and Jr NTR less beautiful than each other and that he had to show that they both had the same energy. He said, Believe me, we kept improvising in this song until the last moment of filming. Mr. Rajamouli wanted more fun times, so we used to do it again. My ordeal continued until the last moment of the song. At the 80th Golden Globes, Naatu Naatu won the Best Original Song category. He was opposed to songs like Lady Gagas hold my handTaylor Swift carolinaRihanna’s lift me up and Hi Dad. Also Read: RRR Doesn’t Win Best Picture Golden Globe But Wins Hearts Also Read:Golden Globes 2023: RRRs Naatu Naatu Wins Best Original Song; Prime Minister Keeravani accepts the award Also read:Golden Globes 2023: This one is special, says SS Rajamouli on song ‘RRR’ Naatu Naatus win

