Politics
Wang Yi’s Loyal Disobedience
At the end of 2022, the world witnessed the government’s brutal crackdown on protesters denouncing China’s strict Zero-COVID policy. These events confirm much of what we in the West assume about Xi Jinping’s authoritarian rule, his crackdown on dissent, and his intolerance of minority groups.
This intolerance is directed against unregistered churches in China, those outside the direct control of the Communist Party. Writing from his experience as a leader among these churches, Wang Yis Faithful Disobedience: Writings on Church and State from a Chinese House Church Movement reveals the discrimination faced by those who are not part of state-sanctioned churches in China. But if we stop there, we miss the point of this important book.
Hannah Nation, Executive Director of the House Church Theology Center and the book’s publisher, encourages readers to engage with the Chinese church by looking beyond the mundane persecuted Christian narratives that are so prevalent and limit our ability to truly hear from churches outside of the West ( 9). If we view Wang Yis’ experiences as totally different from our own, we may not recognize the perspective they offer us today.
In fast-growing Chinese cities, a new wave of unregistered house churches is growing. They develop rich theological perspectives that are both uniquely Chinese and rooted in historical doctrines of the faith. To understand how they endured despite government pressure and cultural marginalization, we must understand both their history and their theology.
In this volume, key house church writings have been compiled, translated, and made available to English speakers. These writings constitute an important body of theology historically and spiritually. Although defined by a specific set of circumstances, they have universal applications in a world where the relationship between church and state is more complicated than ever.
Church-state conflict
faithful disobedience brings together the writings and speeches of Wang Yi, founder of the Chengdus Early Rain Reformed Church (later renamed the Early Rain Covenant Church), and other leaders of the urban house church movement that emerged in China early in this century.
A well-known jurist and public intellectual, Wang was baptized in the mid-2000s. His rise to global prominence went through a 2006 visit to the Bush White House and later Wang and his church were featured by journalist Ian Johnson in souls of china. As pressure on the church grew, Wang and Early Rain appeared frequently in international media, which extensively covered his December 2018 arrest and nine-year prison term for subverting state power and business practices. illegal.
The book opens with the House Church Manifesto, compiled by Wang Yi in 2010, which examines the uniqueness and role of the technically illegal but flourishing urban house church movement since the early 2000s.
In Part 2, The Eschatological Church and the City, Wang develops his ecclesiology of the city set up by God with the mission of introducing it into all cities to the ends of the earth (148). Persecution is wrong because it hinders the fulfillment of the Great Commission.
Persecution is wrong because it hinders the fulfillment of the Great Commission.
Part 3, Arrest and the Way of the Cross, relates Wang’s response to the Religious Regulations 2018 and contains My Declaration of Faithful Disobedience, the letter he wrote to his congregation in anticipation of his arrest, from which the book takes its title.
At the heart of the strained relationship between China’s unregistered church and the state is the question of why Wang Yi and others are refusing to apply for legal status under the government-sanctioned law. Tripartite Patriotic Movement (TSPM).
Taking up the argument of Wang Mingdao, an indigenous church leader imprisoned in the 1950s for his refusal to cooperate with the TSPM, Wang points out that the question is ultimately not political but spiritual: who is the head of the church, Christ or the state ? Here Wang is joined by Jin Mingri, a pastor from Beijing who served for 10 years in a TSPM church before founding his own independent congregation, and by leaders from Shouwanganother Beijing congregation that tried unsuccessfully for years to obtain legal registration outside the TSPM.
Testimony from another world
While Wang’s reaction to state excesses may strike a chord with Western Christians who worry about their own government’s illegitimate restrictions on religious expression, Wang’s eschatology suggests a fundamentally different from the role of the Church in society.
Strongly influenced by the Reformed tradition of political and cultural engagement, Wang actively supported the church’s forays into publishing, Christian education, social service, advocacy, and other forms of outreach that characterized the movement. urban house churches over the past two decades. But these, according to Wang, are not ends in themselves. He likens the church in society to master ballet dancers performing on top of a landfill, which accentuates the beauty of their performance and thus becomes a picture of the new heaven and new earth.
Likewise, if the church must disobey the government for a matter of conscience, the purpose of [civil] disobedience is not to change the world, but to bear witness to another world (223). Contrary to an individualistic Western rights-based understanding of religious freedom, Wang argues that while the church will not neglect to use political and legal means to defend itself, the end goal is not freedom but the communal proclamation of Christ. The church’s response to persecution is an apologetic and missionary act, not a human rights movement (203).
The objective of [civil] disobedience is not to change the world, but to bear witness to another world.
If this testimony involves suffering or even martyrdom, then believers should welcome it, for the true mark which shows that we truly belong to the kingdom of Christ is not our success, our wealth or our reputation, but the mark of cross of Jesus on our bodies (189).
Perspective for Western Christians
With his legal background, political activism and global personality, Wang Yi can hardly be considered a typical house church leader. To understand Wang Yi, we must recognize his concomitant role in the centuries-old tradition, going back to Confucius, of Chinese intellectuals as the conscience of the nation, remonstrating with the state and paying a tragic price for their efforts.
Nor can Wang’s experience be taken as representative of the whole house church movement. Some Chinese believers view his tactics, including public celebrations of politically sensitive birthdays, mobilizing church members to pray outside police stations, and staging a nationwide signature drive, as unnecessarily divisive and unnecessary. for the church. Their voices must also be heard, as must the voices of Christians who have chosen to remain in the TSPM, believing that it is possible to serve faithfully there even under close government supervision.
The rich analysis of the Chinese house church and its theology contained in this collection offers valuable insight into one of the most remarkable Christian movements in history. Wang’s reminder that the cross is the center of Christian identity, his faithful testimony to another world, and his conclusion that the greatest benefit of church-state conflict is our union with a Christ who has himself been judged ( 177) provide the Western church with a much-needed perspective on our witness in the face of opposition.
