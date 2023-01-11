Politics
Boris Johnson’s allies set deadline to act against Rishi Sunak and install their man at No 10
The TORY plotters have set a summer deadline for Rishi Sunak to overturn Tory polls before moving to reinstall Boris Johnson in Downing Street.
Allies of the ex-PM have told The Sun that a fourth leadership change will be crucial to save their party from a Labor beating in the next general election.
And they want to act in time, especially before the Conservative conference in October.
The leadership whispers come as Westminster’s closest and dearest Boris is due to meet at the glamorous Carlton Members’ Club tonight.
MPs and political allies will toast as a portrait of the ex-Prime Minister is unveiled in the chic venue.
Nadine Dorries, Boris’ former culture secretary and cheerleader, has openly claimed it was Boris or die for the Tories.
Write in the Mail on Sunday she said: “It should come as no surprise that what Labor fears most is the return of Boris Johnson.
“For the Tories, it’s bring Boris back or die because the first task of any Labor government would be to ensure that there is never again a majority Tory government.”
Other big beasts, including Priti Patel and Jake Berry, hinted at a similar sentiment.
And strictly in private, a significant number of powerful MPs are saying the same thing.
They are currently thinking about the best way to play their cards.
Senior Tory MPs told The Sun they thought Mr Sunak’s leadership was outdated and irrelevant.
They claimed their constituents had demanded a Boris return without being invited.
But the silent plotters are unwilling to move too quickly, with some key allies willing to give Mr Sunak until the summer at the latest to turn the Tories around.
The latest Ipsos survey from two weeks ago puts Labor 26 points ahead of the Tories.
A former minister said: It is not 10 to 12 midnight, but it is around 9 p.m.
The local elections in May will be a crucial moment for the Prime Minister and his biggest critics.
If the party performs poorly, which is expected, Boris’ allies could use it as a call to arms.
But there are a number of obstacles they will face.
A senior MP said it was unclear whether enough colleagues could endure another fight as much as they would like to see a change in prime minister.
And they added that despite the current cabinet comprising a handful of Boris supporters, no one in the front-running team is likely to oppose new boss Mr Sunak.
Moreover, the ex-PM could decide he doesn’t even want another try at No 10.
The Sun understands that no formal leadership discussion between him and his fellow MPs has taken place.
For Boris supporters, there is still a lot of thinking to be done.
One told The Sun that finding an MP to stick the knife in Rishi wouldn’t be too difficult initially.
But they wonder if enough conservatives are willing to pile in and twist it.
Meanwhile, Sunak’s followers are trying to drum up as much love for their man as possible.
In Tory WhatsApp groups, MPs including Rishi fan Angela Richardson frequently send hype man messages to encourage party unity.
Downing Street did not respond to a request for comment.
