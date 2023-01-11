IMF sees India as ‘bright spot’ in global economy, says PM Modi; welcomes the country’s solid macroeconomic fundamentals





Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023, via video conference, in New Delhi, January 11, 2023 | Photo credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) sees India as a “bright spot” in the global economy and that according to the World Bank, India is better placed to weather the winds global opposites than many other countries. This is due to India’s strong “macroeconomic fundamentals”, Mr Modi said while virtually addressing the inaugural function of the 7th Invest Madhya Pradesh-Global Investors Summit in Indore. The theme for the two-day summit is ‘Madhya Pradesh – The Future Ready State’. Mr Modi said optimism for India was driven by its strong democracy, young demographics and political stability. For this reason, India is making decisions that improve the quality of life and the ease of doing business, he said. The IMF sees India as a bright spot in the global economy, while the World Bank says India is better placed to weather global headwinds than many other countries, Modi said. “When we talk about a developed India, it is not just our expression but it is the resolve of every Indian,” he said. India has been on a “reform, transform and perform” path since 2014, the prime minister has said. The Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan gave him greater impetus. As a result, India has become an attractive investment destination, he said. “In eight years, we have doubled the speed of construction of national highways. During this period, the number of operational airports in India has doubled. Indian port handling capacity and port rotation have improved dramatically. phenomenal,” he said. The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has declared India to be among the fastest growing economies in the G20 group this year, he noted. According to Morgan Stanley, India is on track to become the world’s third largest economy in the next 4-5 years, while McKinsey CEO said this is not just India’s decade, but India’s century, the Prime Minister added. The main objectives of the Global Investor Summit are showcasing the state’s industrial ecosystem, promoting state policies, consulting with industry organizations to formulate industry-friendly policies, opportunities for collaboration , promotion of export potential and buyer-seller meetings and supplier development, an official said earlier. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/imf-sees-india-as-bright-spot-in-global-economy-says-pm-modi-lauds-countrys-strong-macroeconomic-fundamentals/article66364110.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos