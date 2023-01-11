Politics
Sweden says it cannot meet all turkey demands; NATO entry now up to Ankara
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg poses in Brussels last May with Finland and Sweden’s application documents for membership in the alliance. (Photo by Johanna Geron/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)
Berlin (CNSNews.com) NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has called on Turkey to lift its block against Sweden joining the transatlantic alliance, after Stockholm admitted it could not respond to demands of Ankara.
I said now is the time to end the ratification process for Sweden, Stoltenberg told the Swedish newspaper The evening newspaper Monday.
A day earlier, Stoltenberg said in an interview with Swedish broadcaster SVT Nyheter: I think the request should now be approved, and I expressed this in Istanbul during discussions with the president and the leaders.
The current 30 members of NATO must ratify this decision before Sweden and Finland can join the alliance. Turkey and Hungary are the latest holdouts, although Hungary announced its intention to vote on the issue earlier this year.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is taking advantage of the consensus requirement to demand that the two Nordic candidates meet certain requirements related to Turkey’s security concerns.
In June, the three governments signed an agreement aimed at addressing Ankara’s concerns over harboring people with alleged links to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), a group designated as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and EU.
In December, a Swedish court rejected a Turkish request for the extradition of exiled Turkish journalist Bulent Kenes, former editor of the daily Today Zaman.
Turkey alleges Kenes was involved in a failed coup attempt in 2016, which it attributes to the movement of self-exiled US-based Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen. Kenes denies any involvement.
Speaking at a security and defense conference on Sunday, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson acknowledged that Sweden will not respond to all of Turkey’s extradition requests.
Turkey confirms that we did what we said we would do, but it also says that it wants things that we cannot or do not want to give them, he said.
Turkey mentions individuals it wishes to see extradited from Sweden. To this I said that these issues are dealt with under Swedish law, he said. Sweden has legislation which is clear and means that it is up to the courts to decide.
We are convinced that Turkey will make a decision [to ratify the NATO application], he added. We just don’t know when.
Speaking at the same conference, Stoltenberg said that in the current security climate, it was essential that Sweden and Finland become members of NATO.
Finland and Sweden are clearly committed to long-term cooperation with Turkey, he said. The time has come to finalize the accession process and ratify the accession protocol.
In a bid to push for ratification, Stoltenberg warned that Russia’s understatement could have major consequences for security in the Nordic region.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine last year prompted Sweden and Finland to abandon their long-standing neutrality and seek to join the alliance.
Turkey has yet to respond to the latest comments from the Swedish government and Stoltenberg, but Howard Eissenstat, a Turkey specialist at the Middle East Institute in Washington DC, told France24 that Ankara would likely wait until elections are held in June. .
For its part, Finland did not express any concerns about the delays.
Finland is not in such a rush to join NATO that we can’t wait for Sweden to get the green light, Pekka Haavisto told reporters at Sunday’s security conference.
Valued defense partner
Meanwhile, Sweden announced the negotiation of a bilateral defense cooperation agreement with the United States that would allow the rapid deployment of American reinforcements to Sweden in the event of war.
Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson has announced the start of talks with the United States on closer defense cooperation now that it has been invited to join NATO.
We are moving from close partners to allies, Jonson said Monday. The goal is to obtain more effective and faster support from the United States in crisis or war situations.
The new agreement will include discussions on the legal status of American soldiers in Sweden, allowing soldiers to be stationed there, storage of defense equipment and infrastructure investment, the defense minister said.
The State Department welcomed the announcement, calling Sweden a valued defense partner of the United States and NATO.
The opening of these negotiations with Sweden reflects our commitment to strengthen and reinvigorate partnerships with the Americas to address common security challenges, he said in a statement. We look forward to its joining as soon as possible.
Sweden also revealed more about how it envisions its role in the alliance.
Sweden will join the 15-nation joint missile defense initiative launched at NATO’s defense ministers’ meeting in October, the European Sky Shield initiative, Kristersson said at the security conference.
Sweden’s intention, using Gripen aircraft, [is] to assist in the event of an incident for Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, through NATO’s Baltic Air Police, he said.
Kristersson added that Sweden was also ready to help with policing in the Black Sea and around Iceland, and to provide ground combat units in the Baltic states in particular.
