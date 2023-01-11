China seeks to distance itself from Putin, reports FT





Read also: Putin did not notify China of large-scale invasion of Ukraine, reports FT FT sources say China is trying to improve relations with some Western countries and paying particular attention to ties with Europe, which have been badly damaged due to Beijing’s support for Russia throughout the war in Ukraine. Beijing is trying to informally convince its European partners that it is ready to use its influence to dissuade Putin from using nuclear weapons, to act as a potential peacemaker and to signal its willingness to help rebuild Ukraine. after the war, wrote FT. As Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Putin publicly discussed plans to deepen their relationship, several Chinese officials in private conversations with FT reporters sought to clarify relations between Beijing and Moscow on the Ukraine issue. According to the article, the same message was repeated by Chinese officials to some European diplomats. Putin is crazy, a Chinese official said on condition of anonymity. Read also: Putin doesn’t mind Russian oligarchs ending up paying for Ukraine’s reconstruction, expert says The decision to invade was made by a very small group of people. China should not blindly follow Russia. Moreover, China would now understand the possibility that Russia might not be able to defeat Ukraine and emerge from the conflict as a minor power. Despite public declarations of friendship, some Chinese officials, in private conversations, expressed distrust of Kremlin leaders. Read also: Zelenskyy administration to recruit incumbent minister for Chinese ambassador post FT sources confirmed that Beijing was unaware of Putin’s plans before he ordered the invasion of Ukraine. Read also: German president urges Xi Jinping to convince Putin to end war in Ukraine Due to a lack of understanding of the situation, Chinese authorities demoted Chinese Vice Foreign Minister and Russia’s chief expert Le Yucheng for failing to foresee the war. Earlier, The Wall Street Journal reported that Xi Jinping had asked the Chinese government to establish closer economic ties with Russia. According to sources, China wants to increase its imports of Russian oil, expand energy cooperation and increase investment in Russian infrastructure. Read the original article at The new voice of Ukraine

