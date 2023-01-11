Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates SS Rajamouli and Team RRR on Golden Globes win, calling it a ‘special achievement’





Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated the RRR team on their iconic win at the 80th Golden Globes Awards. The SS-directed period actor Rajamouli went on to win the trophy for Best Original Song at the prestigious awards ceremony. After winning the accolade, several celebrities congratulated the team for the achievement. After Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan and other film personalities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also acknowledged victory. PM Modi took to his thoughts on Twitter and wrote, “A very special achievement! Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani, Prem Rakshith, Kaala Bhairava, Chandrabose, @Rahulsipligunj. I also congratulate @ssrajamouli, @tarak9999, @AlwaysRamCharan and the whole team from @RRRMovie This prestigious honor has made every Indian very proud. Here is Narendra Modi’s tweet A very special achievement! Compliments to @mmkeeravaaniPrem Rakshith, Kaala Bhairava, Chandrabose, @Rahulsipligunj. I also congratulate @ssrajamouli, @tarak9999, @AlwaysRamCharan and the whole team of @RRRMovie. This prestigious honor made every Indian very proud. https://t.co/zYRLCCeGdE

Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 11, 2023 The energetic dance number composed by MM Keeravani, Naatu Naatu, was a hit parade in India, and the song raged abroad. Several videos of people dancing to the song from different parts of the globe prove the popularity of the song. Earlier, Rajamouli thanked music composer MM Keeravani for giving him this iconic song. Afterwards, he thanked fans around the world for dancing to these tunes and making Naatu Naatu a rage. Rajamouli also said that this victory certifies the fact that “music knows no borders”. He tweeted: “NO WORDS. Music truly knows no boundaries. Congratulations and thanks to PEDDANNA for giving me #NaatuNaatu. This one is special. Thanks to all the fans around the world for shaking your leg and for making it popular since its release. #Golden Globes.” Even Shah Rukh Khan felt elated after hearing the news. He expressed his feelings on Twitter and wrote, “Sir just woke up and started dancing to Naatu Naatu to celebrate your Golden Globes win. Here are many more awards and make India so proud!” RRR was also nominated for Best Foreign Film but lost to Argentina in 1985.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dnaindia.com/entertainment/report-pm-narendra-modi-congratulates-ss-rajamouli-team-rrr-for-golden-globes-win-calls-it-special-accomplishment-3016236 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos