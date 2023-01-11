Politics
Boris Johnson retouched Grant Shapps space photo on Twitter
Now you see it… and now you don’t! Boris Johnson is photoshopped out of the space launch image tweeted by Grant Shapps – but his allies claim he had no idea airbrushing and is ‘proud’ to have served in the former prime minister’s government
- Grant Shapps tweeted an image of him meeting Cornwall Spaceport staff
- Eagle-eyed viewers noticed Boris Johnson was in the original image
- Allies insisted Mr Shapps had no idea Photoshopping was taking place
Boris Johnson has been removed from a photo of Britain’s aborted space launch in an embarrassing Photoshop failure.
Business Secretary Grant Shapps recently tweeted an image of himself meeting and greeting staff at Spaceport Cornwall.
However, eagle-eyed social media users quickly noticed that something was missing from the photo.
Another version released by Downing Street in 2021 showed an identical scene, but with the then PM in the middle.
Asked about Mr Johnson’s mysterious disappearance from the photo, Mr Shapps told the House of Commons this afternoon: ‘I would never knowingly remove the former Prime Minister – whom I enthusiastically served – from any what I published, if I knew it would come out that way.’
Sources close to Mr Shapps had previously insisted the Cabinet minister had no idea the airbrush was happening and had been ‘proud’ to serve in Mr Johnson’s government.
The image was removed shortly after the tweak was noticed.
Business Secretary Grant Shapps recently tweeted an image of him meeting and greeting staff at Spaceport Cornwall
However, eagle-eyed social media users quickly noticed that something was missing from the photograph. Another version released by Downing Street in 2021 showed an identical scene, but with the then PM in the middle.
The edited image was posted to Mr Shapps’ Twitter feed ahead of the aborted space launch
The original photo remains on the Flickr account for issue 10, dated June 9, 2021.
It shows the then Conservative leader, frowning and raising his arm, wearing a jacket emblazoned with the words: “Prime Minister”.
Mr Shapps deleted his tweet after the apparent montage was spotted.
A source close to Mr Shapps said: ‘Grant was unaware that anyone had edited the photo. He took it down as soon as it was reported.
“Obviously he wouldn’t approve of anyone rewriting history by removing the former prime minister from a photo.” He was proud to serve in Boris Johnson’s government’
A launch attempt yesterday morning ended in failure after suffering an ‘anomaly’ during flight.
After taking off from Cornwall, the Virgin Orbit plane flew 35,000 feet above the Atlantic Ocean where it released the rocket containing nine small satellites into space.
Start Me Up mission organizers said the rocket with a variety of civilian and defense applications failed to orbit.
After the failed launch, Mr Shapps told Sky News: ‘Space is tough’. Everyone is used to seeing rockets exploding from Japan, what do you have.
“The great thing about this technology is that no one was hurt. The pilots got back on the plane.
‘It did not work. I have no doubt they will pick themselves up, dust themselves off and go again once they find out what exactly was wrong.
Mr. Shapps did not know the timeline for another possible attempt.
“It was still a great moment yesterday,” he added.
Picture-ine that! Photoshop of other politicians fails
‘Poppygate’
A keepsake poppy was digitally added to a photo of David Cameron in 2015
In 2015, then-Prime Minister David Cameron was ridiculed after a keepsake poppy was digitally added to a photo of him on the official Downing Street Facebook page.
The incident was quickly dubbed “Poppygate” and netizens had fun creating their own crude Photoshop efforts of Mr Cameron covered in poppies.
One even added a Popeye rather than a poppy, as part of the prime minister’s widespread mockery.
Netizens had fun creating their own raw Photoshop efforts from the PM
No10 blamed the incident on an ‘oversight’ and quickly deleted the edited image to replace it with one of Mr Cameron actually wearing a poppy.
The ex-MP and his floating dog
Inspection of the image revealed how the dog’s paws appeared to be floating in the air
In 2018, a row erupted after former Tory MP David Burrowes – and his dog – were photoshopped into a photo of people campaigning for a dangerous road junction in north London.
In what a local newspaper was quick to call a ‘doggate’, local curators came under fire for failing to explain why they sent the altered image.
Close inspection of the image revealed how the dog’s paws appeared to be floating in the air.
It was reported at the time that Mr Burrowes, who represented Enfield Southgate from 2005 to 2017, and his Labrador ‘Cholmeley’ arrived at the protest after the photo was taken.
The Australian Prime Minister’s two left feet
The badly doctored image showed Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison with two left shoes
Scott Morrison suffered public humiliation in 2019 when the then Australian Prime Minister had his shoes bizarrely photographed in a family portrait.
The Liberal Party politician posed for a photo with his wife and children.
But, when uploaded to his official website, it was quickly pointed out how the image had been doctored as it showed Mr Morrison with two badly modified left shoes on top of his own pair.
After a barrage of public ridicule, Mr Morrison weighed in to joke about his hair loss.
Alongside an image of his usual K-Swiss shoes, with creases and dirty white laces, he tweeted: ‘Message to my department (PM&C): I didn’t ask for the shoe polish, but if you must use Photoshop, please focus on the hair (no hair), not the feet!
“Here they are in all their glory – my shoes of choice whenever I can get out of a costume.”
Advertising
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11618767/Boris-Johnson-Photoshopped-space-launch-picture.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Boris Johnson retouched Grant Shapps space photo on Twitter
- Samsung will host its next Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1 to showcase camera improvements TechCrunch
- HYPA DXM – HARROW Official Online Store
- Turkey Erdogan urges Iraq to crack down on PKK fighters
- Eastern Indonesia was hit by a M7.6 earthquake
- Children’s weight loss pills?Urging Physicians to Address the Childhood Obesity Epidemic
- PM Modi Congratulates Team RRR on Golden Globes Victory
- Indonesian president says ‘strongly regrets’ past rights abuses in the country – Reuters
- Hear what former prosecutors think is important evidence in Idaho murders
- Huskies Top Central Michigan in MAC Home Opener
- Boiled peanuts can help children overcome nut allergies, Australian researchers find | Health
- Antibiotic use may increase the risk of inflammatory bowel disease in people over the age of 40.health