Boris Johnson retouched Grant Shapps space photo on Twitter

Boris Johnson has been removed from a photo of Britain’s aborted space launch in an embarrassing Photoshop failure.

Business Secretary Grant Shapps recently tweeted an image of himself meeting and greeting staff at Spaceport Cornwall.

However, eagle-eyed social media users quickly noticed that something was missing from the photo.

Another version released by Downing Street in 2021 showed an identical scene, but with the then PM in the middle.

Asked about Mr Johnson’s mysterious disappearance from the photo, Mr Shapps told the House of Commons this afternoon: ‘I would never knowingly remove the former Prime Minister – whom I enthusiastically served – from any what I published, if I knew it would come out that way.’

Sources close to Mr Shapps had previously insisted the Cabinet minister had no idea the airbrush was happening and had been ‘proud’ to serve in Mr Johnson’s government.

The image was removed shortly after the tweak was noticed.

Business Secretary Grant Shapps recently tweeted an image of him meeting and greeting staff at Spaceport Cornwall

However, eagle-eyed social media users quickly noticed that something was missing from the photograph. Another version released by Downing Street in 2021 showed an identical scene, but with the then PM in the middle.

The edited image was posted to Mr Shapps’ Twitter feed ahead of the aborted space launch

The original photo remains on the Flickr account for issue 10, dated June 9, 2021.

It shows the then Conservative leader, frowning and raising his arm, wearing a jacket emblazoned with the words: “Prime Minister”.

Mr Shapps deleted his tweet after the apparent montage was spotted.

A source close to Mr Shapps said: ‘Grant was unaware that anyone had edited the photo. He took it down as soon as it was reported.

“Obviously he wouldn’t approve of anyone rewriting history by removing the former prime minister from a photo.” He was proud to serve in Boris Johnson’s government’

A launch attempt yesterday morning ended in failure after suffering an ‘anomaly’ during flight.

After taking off from Cornwall, the Virgin Orbit plane flew 35,000 feet above the Atlantic Ocean where it released the rocket containing nine small satellites into space.

Start Me Up mission organizers said the rocket with a variety of civilian and defense applications failed to orbit.

After the failed launch, Mr Shapps told Sky News: ‘Space is tough’. Everyone is used to seeing rockets exploding from Japan, what do you have.

“The great thing about this technology is that no one was hurt. The pilots got back on the plane.

‘It did not work. I have no doubt they will pick themselves up, dust themselves off and go again once they find out what exactly was wrong.

Mr. Shapps did not know the timeline for another possible attempt.

“It was still a great moment yesterday,” he added.