Jokowi admits serious human rights violations in 12 incidents DW 11.01.2023





President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has acknowledged that there have been gross human rights violations in various incidents. Jokowi said he recognized him after reading the report from the team he formed. “I have carefully read the team for the non-judicial settlement of gross violations of human rights,” Jokowi said at a press conference, which was viewed on the presidential secretariat’s YouTube channel, on Wednesday ( 1/11/2023). Jokowi later said he regretted the incident. He expressed his regrets as head of state. “With a clear mind and a sincere heart, as the Head of State of the Republic of Indonesia, I recognize that gross human rights violations have occurred in various incidents and I deeply regret that these incidents gross human rights violations have occurred,” he said. Previously, President Jokowi signed Presidential Executive Order (Keppres) Number 17 of 2022 regarding the establishment of a Non-Judicial Team for the Resolution of Past Serious Violations of Human Rights (PPHAM). The Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud Md became the Head of the Steering Team and Makarim Wibisono became the Head of the Implementation Team. Presidential Decree Number 17 of 2022 was signed by Jokowi on August 26, 2022, as seen by detikcom, Wednesday (21/9/2022). The PPHAM team is located under and is responsible to the President. List of gross human rights violations admitted by Jokowi Jokowi acknowledged 12 gross human rights violations. Here is the list : 1. Events 1965-1966 2. Mysterious shootings 1982-1985 3. Talangsari Lampung incident in 1989 4. The Rumoh Geudong incident and the Sattis Post in Aceh 1998 5. Enforced disappearances of 1997-1998 6. May 1998 riots 7. Semanggi 1 & 2 Trisakti Events 1998-1999 8. The Witchcraft Shaman Murders 1998-1999 9. The KAA junction incident in Aceh in 1999 10. The Wasior incident in Papua 2001-2002 11. The Wamena Papua incident of 2003 12. 2003 Jambo Keupok Aceh Incident Jokowi ensures the restoration of victims’ rights Jokowi also assured that the government would restore the rights of victims of gross human rights violations. “I have deep sympathy and empathy for the victims and their families. Therefore, first of all, the government and I will try to restore the rights of the victims in a fair and wise way without denying a legal settlement,” Jokowi said. in a press release. press conference, Wednesday (11/1/2023). Apart from this, Jokowi also assured that the government will be serious so that gross human rights violations do not happen again. “Secondly, the government and I are working very hard to ensure that serious human rights violations do not happen again in Indonesia in the future,” he said. Jokowi also asked the Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs, Mahfud Md, to oversee the two government engagements. Jokowi hopes the government’s efforts will strengthen national harmony. “I have instructed the Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs to oversee the concrete efforts of the government so that these two things can be done properly. Hopefully this effort will be a significant step in healing the wounds of our Indonesian compatriots in order to strengthen our national harmony within the unitary state of the Republic of Indonesia,” he said. (gtp/pkp) Read the full article at:Detik News Jokowi admits that there are serious human rights violations in various incidents 12 serious human rights violations in the past in RI denounced by Jokowi Jokowi guarantees the restoration of the rights of victims of serious human rights violations in the past

