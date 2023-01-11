Syria prez Bashar al-Assad is no longer an outcast

Russia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have launched plans to begin talks with Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad, an unthinkable step to date, and restore peace to the war-torn country. It looks like the pariah of the Arab world, Assad, may soon get a reprieve, as global and regional powers rally to forgive him and try to bolster his rule. The latest efforts could also further weaken US influence in the region.

Turkish efforts

This change in Turkey’s stance is sponsored by Assad’s main military ally Russia and the United Arab Emirates, which have sought to improve its position in the Middle East to help balance Iranian influence in Syria.

While several years ago the countries of the region would have viewed such a rapprochement with a negative eye, they are now in favor and this can be interpreted as a significant change.

The events of the past week report that regional players Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, in partnership with global player Russia, have launched diplomatic efforts to rehabilitate Assad and attempt to end the decade-old war in Syria.

Turkey, which previously backed the 2011 rebellion against Assad, is now ready to publicly acknowledge its rule over Syria and work to rebuild diplomatic, security and trade relations, in a complete turnaround, to secure peace in its southwestern border. Basically, Turkey wants Assad to rule out allowing the Kurdish-dominated, US-backed People’s Defense Units or People’s Protection Units (YPG) to form an autonomous zone in the northern parts of the country they currently control, as part of any future peace agreement, if Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan relaunch any reconciliation process.

Reports say Erdogan floated the idea of ​​meeting Assad as recently as last Thursday, after high-level meetings between Syrian and Turkish officials earlier in Moscow. Erdogan reportedly said we would meet as leaders depending on developments, hinting at a meeting with Assad and Russian President Vladimir Putin soon.

Turkey recently indicated that it was preparing to put aside hostilities with neighboring Syria. Frustrated by Washington’s refusal to end military assistance to Kurdish militias in Syria, Erdogan is seeking to resolve the issue through other intermediaries in the conflict.

Russian and Emirati stand

For Russia, such an agreement will help it show that it can successfully challenge US influence in Syria and the region. Putin ordered his army to intervene in support of Assad in 2015, helping to tip the balance in Syria’s civil war in favor of the latter’s regime.

Amid a flurry of diplomatic activity around Syria, the UAE foreign minister met Assad in Damascus last week and reiterated his support for a political solution to the conflict.

The United Arab Emirates has grown closer to Assad, with the Syrian president visiting the country last year, his first trip to an Arab state since the civil war began. The visit made it clear that Gulf leaders who initially backed a rebellion against him are ready to welcome Damascus back into the Arab fold. The Syrian uprising quickly turned into an international conflict drawing in Russia, Iran, Turkey and the United States and spilling over into the Middle East and Europe. Assad remains under US and European sanctions for the war, which the UN estimates has killed more than 3.5 million civilians.

American response

The United States is said to be very concerned about possible Turkish interference in Syria. Asked last week about a possible Erdogan-Assad meeting, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said the US would not normalize and we do not support other countries normalizing relations with the Assad regime.

But there are voices in the region that the United States needs to understand that its presence in Syria is unnecessary and unwarranted and, furthermore, countries in the region are increasingly acting independently of the United States.

The YPG and allied fighters in areas of northern Syria bordering Turkey are backed by the United States and control about a third of Syrian territory. Ankara sees the YPG as a threat because of its ties to a banned Kurdish group, which has been demanding autonomy in Turkey for decades. The Syrian government also opposes any form of eventual autonomy for the Kurds in Syria.

Erdogan has repeatedly warned against a Turkish incursion into northern Syria to repel the YPG, which the US says could embolden Islamic State militants and other extremist fighters still present there -low.

Earlier, the defense ministers of Turkey and Syria met for the first time in December last year since civil war broke out in the Arab state in 2011, the culmination so far of a rapprochement that has lasted for months.

Turkey’s Hulusi Akar and his Syrian counterpart Ali Mahmoud Abbas met at a summit in Moscow hosted by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

Discussions then focused on the Syrian civil war and collaboration against “all terrorist groups” in the Middle Eastern state, Turkey said, in a thinly veiled reference to Kurdish militias in Syria.

Erdogan’s win

A political deal with Assad could help Erdogan claim a victory against the YPG without risking a military operation and greater US anger, the people said, adding that Russian and Turkish troops should soon begin joint patrols along border areas. with northern Syria. Syria could also launch coordinated patrols there in the future.

Syria remains under strict Western sanctions and is suspended from the Arab League. Improved relations between Turkey and Syria will be a great success for Russia. Ankara’s new partnership with Damascus will strengthen the Kremlin’s role in the Middle East and pressure Washington to withdraw its remaining foothold in Syria.

Putin originally offered Turkey to mend ties with Assad last year during a meeting with Erdogan in Sochi. Now Erdogan has warmed to such a deal as he heads into elections this summer, the people said, as he seeks to use foreign policy to boost his popularity at home.

Erdogan has asked Russia to provide security for Syrian refugees who may return home as the fighting subsides. It wants to alleviate the political and economic cost of hosting the largest refugee population in the world, some 3.5 million people according to UN estimates. Pushing for a comeback, or the beginning of a comeback, can help boost his popularity ahead of the election.

(The author is a New Delhi-based political commentator. Opinions expressed are personal)