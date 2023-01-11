“On the road to reform, transformation and performance since 2014”: PM Modi

New Delhi: Highlighting India as an attractive investment destination, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that optimism for the country was driven by strong democracy, young demographics and political stability.

Addressing the Global Investor Summit held in Indore via video conference, Prime Minister Modi said, “Optimism for India is driven by strong democracy, young demographics and political stability. For this reason, India is making decisions that improve the quality of life and the ease of doing business. India has been on the path of reform, transformation and performance since 2014. India has emerged as an attractive investment destination. The prime minister said credible institutions and voices that track the global economy have unprecedented confidence in India.

“The IMF sees India as a beacon of hope in the global economy. The World Bank says India is better placed to weather global headwinds than many other countries. This is due to India’s strong macroeconomic fundamentals,” he said.

The Prime Minister added that India’s focus on building multimodal infrastructure is opening new opportunities for investment in the country.

“Today’s new India is moving forward trusting its private sector as well. We have opened up several strategic sectors such as Defence, Mining and space for the private sector,” Prime Minister Modi said.

Citing the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the prime minister said India will be among the fastest growing economies in the G-20 group this year. According to Morgan Stanley, the Prime Minister said that India is on track to become the world’s third largest economy in the next 4-5 years. “The CEO of McKinsey has said this is not just India’s decade, but India’s century,” he said.

“We are all working together to build a developed India,” Prime Minister Modi added.

