Yale, Oxford in India is Modi government’s way to divide, bring OBCs and Dalits back to dark past

Jhe Narendra Modi government has just opened India’s doors to foreign universities Yale, Harvard and Princeton to set up campuses in the country. The announcement was made during a press conference on January 5 held by the Chairman of the University Grants Commission, Mr. Jagadesh Kumar. According to the mediareports, a foreign university intending to set up its campus in India should have secured a position in the top 500 global global/subject rankings. This means that all these great universities from different countries will now be eyeing new campuses on Indian soil. Obviously, classes will be taught in English with a globally competitive curriculum.

Isn’t it surprising that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led government has allowed universities to teach whatever courses they choose in English?

The same government has repeatedly said that Hindi should become the language of instruction in tertiary institutions and that the curriculum should be more based on India’s culture and heritage. The Center is trying to force Vedic and Puranic studies into university curricula.

Look at the quality of education at home

The debatable question is: Who will study in Indian universities in Hindi and who in foreign universities in English? Will foreign universities teach in Hindi with Vedic science, mathematics and humanities as sources of world civilization?

The foreign university/HEI [higher education institution] will have to undertake that the quality of education provided by its Indian campus is equivalent to that of the main campus in the country of origin and that the degrees awarded to students at the Indian campus are recognized and treated as equivalent to the corresponding qualifications awarded by foreign HEIs on the main campus for all purposes, including higher education and employment, UGC President Kumar added.

He also insisted on the autonomy that foreign universities would enjoy in India. We strive to provide as much autonomy as possible. So there will be no interference from UGC in terms of the operations of setting up a campus in India, other than in terms of academic programs and infrastructure on campus, Kumar said.

What about the quality of education in Indian universities and the employability of graduates? If the Modi government wants to further divide the country on caste and class with its national education versus global education, India will return to a dark past. Shudras, Other Backward Classes (OBC), Dalits and Adivasis will not be able to access modern educational institutions. The advantages of booking are worth nothing. For the children of the productive classes, the Union government has Vidya Bharati the network of schools run by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). With such a model of education, the RSS and the BJP want Indians to become followers of the great ancient civilization and see advanced production, modern science, resource distribution and equality as contraventions.Bharatiya. Human relations centered on Varna and living inashramswill become the ideals of society.

Meanwhile, foreign and Indian private schools and universities will educate the children of the elites and ruling class in English with curricula from Harvard, Oxford and Yale that will connect them to the West and beyond.comingwAgusor world leaders. Union Home Secretary Amit Sha is the face of this Hindu nationalist education for India’s poor agrarian youth and Jagadesh Kumar is the face of global education for the country’s ruling class.

Not enough reviews

Secular and liberal (twice-born) Dvijas do not lose much in this dichotomy. All know that their children would not learn the Vidya Bharatis syllabus in Hindi. Their criticism of teaching methods and pedagogy will remain vague without bearing on language and content, but they will speak of quality education. What that quality would be, no one will know.

Congressional educators will not fight this model because they are responsible for formulating bad educational policies in the past, one of the reasons why there are fewer English-trained intellectuals among Shudras, OBCs, Dalits and Adivasis.

For intellectuals from Muslim and Christian minorities, this educational divide is perhaps not a greater problem given that large numbers of Muslim students study inmadrasahand Christian students in mission schools, though they are dying. Even Shudras and OBCs, who have been denied educational opportunities, do not care about the issue.samratpicture.

India’s regional parties also do not take educating the masses in English seriously, as it might run counter to their own linguistic chauvinism. OBC and Dalit organizations are more concerned with their reservation share than with the quality of education.

Equalizer Checkmate

The systematic backsliding of the rural agrarian masses with the hypocritical education system of the RSS-BJP should only be stemmed by equalizing school education in terms of language and content. Teaching in English in all public schools with a superior and modern global curriculum will single-handedly solve the inequality that the education system of the Modi government will create.

The agrarian masses won a small victory in forcing the government to withdraw the draconian farm laws of 2020, but never realized their children were in greater danger with the RSS-BJP educational plot. Most of these foreign universities are likely to buy the land masses to set up their campuses without ensuring that their children will be enrolled there.

The ruling dispensation plans to dismantle the educational potential of the children of farmers who would have a brighter future thanks to his policies. Those in the reserved categories who remain in the public sector will suffer from an inferiority complex once privatization takes full effect.

The RSS and the BJP will turn India into aIndralokwhere elites will reap the benefits of global education and rural Hindi-educated youth will become its guardians.

Kancha Ilaiah Shepherd is a political theorist, social activist and writer. He has been campaigning for English education in India’s rural and urban public schools for the past thirty years. Views are personal.

